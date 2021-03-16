Colts Tender RFA Offers to Two Key Players

The Colts have reportedly tendered offers to restricted free-agent wide receiver Zach Pascal and special teamer George Odum.

As the new league year approaches, the Indianapolis Colts are working on retaining their own.

According to Jim Ayello of The Indy Star, the team has tendered offers to restricted free-agent wide receiver Zach Pascal as well as First-Team All-Pro special teamer/safety George Odum.

The Colts gave Pascal the second-round tender, valued at $3.3 million, which means another team can sign Pascal to an offer sheet, but the Colts have the right to match the offer within seven days. If they choose not to, the other team must surrender their 2021 second-round draft pick to the Colts.

Pascal has become a renaissance man for the Colts, acting as receiver, blocker, special teamer, kickoff returner, and even emergency quarterback. For everything he's been asked to do, he's a beloved figure inside the building.

Pascal has started 31-of-48 games for the Colts, catching 112 passes for 1,504 yards (13.4 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.

Odum received a right of first refusal offer, meaning he can sign an offer sheet from another team, but the Colts have the right to match the offer within seven days.

Apparently, given the timing of this tweet, he may be none too pleased with his offer.

Odum provided key depth at safety early in his career before honing in on his special teams prowess and manifesting that into a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2020.

He has 95 tackles (1 for loss) in 48 games with the Colts to go along with 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception, and 2 pass breakups.

In 2020 Odum was credited with the second-best special teams grade in the NFL by Pro Football Focus with a 90.9, and he led the league with 20 special teams tackles.

We haven't seen comments from Pascal as of the publishing of this article, so there is no reason to expect any issue. However, obviously, things could get interesting with Odum's situation.

The only remaining restricted free agent for the Colts is tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who is also likely to receive an offer.

