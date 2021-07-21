Colts' Throwbacks to Be Worn against Buccaneers Revealed

The Colts announced that they will don their 1950s throwback uniforms on the same day that they induct Robert Mathis into the Ring of Honor. (Photo via Colts.com)

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that they will sport their 1956 throwback uniforms on Sunday, Nov. 28 (Week 12) at home against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, already announced for that day is the Colts will also induct the franchise's all-time sack leader Robert Mathis into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.

The Colts released the following statement in regard to their nod to the past:

The Indianapolis Colts will wear special Throwback Uniforms honoring the Colts teams of the late 1950s when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team will celebrate the Colts’ rich NFL history by wearing replica uniforms of the 1956 Colts, whose roster included multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers and was led by Hall of Fame coach Weeb Ewbank, a Hoosier native of Richmond, Ind. What’s more, the Colts Cheerleaders – the NFL’s first cheer squad, dating back to 1954 – will also don Throwback Uniforms for this special game. “The Colts uniform is one of the most iconic and enduring symbols in all of sports,” said Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts vice chair & owner. “Over our 68-year history, our uniform has had subtle changes, but the timeless look and feel remains. We look forward to honoring our NFL roots, as well as the great Colts players who helped build the NFL into what it is today...”

The Colts last wore true throwback uniforms way back in 2010 (correct me if I'm wrong) when they wore a similar away white version of this newly-released throwback once in the preseason and in the regular season later the same year. However, that uniform included blue helmets, which this new version does not.

