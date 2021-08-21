The Stock of These Colts is Either Up or Down with One Week Left of Camp

The stock of these Colts players is either trending up or down with one week left of training camp, and there's some who we're eager to see make a move. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

As of Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts have four days, three practices, and one more preseason game before blowing the horn on 2021 training camp.

We've witnessed some great storylines, some that make you groan, and some players who are beginning to scratch their potential.

Before we ourselves blow the horn on 2021 training camp coverage next week, let's see what may still be to come.

Here are some players whose stock is rising at this point, dipping, and those who I'm eager to watch over these next few practices.

STOCK UP

QB Jacob Eason

Through the initial week and a half of Eason being the first-team quarterback during Carson Wentz's absence, his performance was spotty to say the least. He struggled to get the ball out in a timely fashion, his accuracy was erratic, as was the touch on his deep ball. And then the Carolina Panthers came to town. Once the two teams began joint practices, a switch flipped in Eason's play style. He began throwing more decisively and with confidence, the touch and accuracy got more consistent, and he spread the ball to all zones of the field. What was an even competition between Eason and Sam Ehlinger for the backup QB spot now looks like it's back in Eason's grasp.

WR T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan

With Eason as the primary quarterback throughout camp, Hilton hadn't gotten the ball much during 11-on-11s. Considering he doesn't take part in 1-on-1 drills, we didn't get to see him make plays very often. However, once Ehlinger began receiving some first-team reps and Eason turned his game around, Hilton got a lot more involved. It's been enough to make you say, "Oh yeah, he's still T.Y. Hilton."



Strachan, meanwhile, is an unestablished rookie seventh-round pick from Division II Charleston. However, he's made big plays essentially every day in camp and is playing confidently. The way he uses his size to box out defenders and control the catch point is uncommon to see in a rookie. He does have the occasional drop that he should've brought in, but his potential and playmaking ability are undeniable.

DL Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Andrew Brown

The Colts believe in building their roster starting in the trenches, from the inside-out. Although their defensive line got a mini-makeover as they replaced some veterans with fresh, new faces, things are looking up.

Their first-round pick, Paye, has had his way with whichever left tackle the Colts put in front of him, providing pressure on the quarterback on a regular basis. The same can be said for Turay and Banogu, who both are looking to bounce back from an underwhelming 2020 campaign. Having these three (Tyquan Lewis included) show up with this much force is a best-case scenario for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Perhaps the most surprising of the Colts' defensive line standouts is the veteran journeyman Brown, who is in his first season with the Colts after spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans over the last three years. Over the last two weeks, he has displayed power and explosiveness to win countless matchups during 11-on-11s and 1-on-1s. He showed up in a big way during the Colts' preseason opener as well.

DB Andre Chachere

Coming out of nowhere, Chachere is one of the hidden gems of the Colts' 2021 camp. He began the summer near the bottom of the cornerback depth chart and then suddenly became the first option to replace starting free safety Julian Blackmon when he went down for a week with a knee injury. Chachere has flashed good timing and instincts and has gotten plenty of run defensively with the Colts as well as special teams. The Colts really like his versatility, and he could very well be on the opening-day roster.

STOCK DOWN

OT Julién Davenport, Sam Tevi, Will Holden

Starting left tackle Eric Fisher has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list all of camp while he returns from an Achilles injury. In his absence, the Colts have given Holden, Tevi, and now Davenport extended reps with the first-team offense at left tackle, and none of it has looked good. Eason and Ehlinger are under nearly constant duress from the left side, and the fact that all three have gotten a shot indicates that neither is grasping a hold of the spot. At this point, it just seems like the Colts have to have someone there until Fisher returns.

CB Marvell Tell III

The Colts have been dealing with issues at cornerback almost all of camp as Xavier Rhodes spent the first week on the COVID-19 list and also missed some time last week, and there have been injuries to T.J. Carrie and now Tell. Tell didn't show much in the opportunities given throughout camp and is now dealing with a groin injury. He was once considered a threat to earn that Colts' CB3 spot but has since faded.

HOLD

QB Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger has been a bright spot for most of camp, but ever since he began sharing first-team reps with Eason and Eason has caught up, Ehlinger has plateaued a bit. He gets the start on Saturday night against the Minnesota Vikings, so he still has plenty of time to try and surge once again.

WR Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon

Patmon has rebounded nicely from a slow start to camp, making plays on a routine basis lately. Likewise, Dulin missed quite a bit of time with a hamstring injury but has returned. Luckily for him, he's the Colts' best receiver on special teams. The two of them are in a battle with Strachan and DeMichael Harris for the last couple of spots on the receiver corps. Dulin just needs to stay healthy and keep playing like himself, and Patmon needs to keep it up offensively and show improvement on special teams.

TE Noah Togiai

Togiai still held the Colts' TE4 spot on the first unofficial depth chart, but he's been down with a knee injury for pretty much the entirety of camp. Meanwhile, his main competition in Farrod Green and Jordan Thomas have been consistent contributors on a near-daily basis. If he doesn't return soon, he could find himself on an injury list or off the roster altogether by the start of the season.

DL Isaac Rochell, Taylor Stallworth

Rochell had a slow start to camp but has looked good over the last week or so in camp and the preseason. Stallworth was out for quite some time with a hamstring injury but is now back. Rochell's got stiff competition from established contributor Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Stallworth needs to fend off Brown to keep his spot.

S Shawn Davis

The rookie fifth-round pick, who the Colts were excited about, spent much of camp on the sideline with a hamstring injury but has since returned. He's seen reps at safety and on special teams (including being the personal protector on punt coverage). Davis may be playing catch up, but Chachere's emergence has put some pressure on the rest of the depth safeties. The remaining preseason games especially will be a good chance for Davis to show something.

