September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Rams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts will attempt to gain their footing this Sunday after last week's loss as they host the Los Angeles Rams.

It's arguably an even tougher task than before, and they remain beat up on the injury front.

Let's see how the Colts and Rams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup.

*The Rams' report will be updated when available.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)
  • Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

RAMS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TBA
  • Limited Participant — TBA
  • Full Participant — TBA

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich leaves the field after the team faced the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis. The Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16. Indianapolis Colts And Seattle Seahawks On Nfl Week 1 At Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday Sept 12 2021
News

Frank Reich Not 'Second Guessing' Failed Fourth Down Calls In Loss To Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is wrapped up by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts’ Tackle Situation Uncertain Ahead of Week Two

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp
News

Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' OC To Game Plan Around Rams' Star Defender 'As Much As You Can'

Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' OC Says Carson Wentz Must 'Trust His Eyes' In Battle With All-Pro DB

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talk during a timeout in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Film

Evaluating Carson Wentz's Performance vs. Seahawks

USATSI_16740461
Film

Film Room Dives Into How the Colts' Backup Left Tackle Performed Against Seattle

USATSI_16741152
Film

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week One vs Seattle Seahawks