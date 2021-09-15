Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Rams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts will attempt to gain their footing this Sunday after last week's loss as they host the Los Angeles Rams.

It's arguably an even tougher task than before, and they remain beat up on the injury front.

Let's see how the Colts and Rams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup.

*The Rams' report will be updated when available.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

RAMS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — TBA

Limited Participant — TBA

Full Participant — TBA

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.