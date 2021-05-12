Colts Waive Veteran Interior Offensive Lineman

Sports Illustrated home
Colts Waive IOL Sam Jones

The Colts have waived interior offensive lineman Sam Jones.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts have waived interior offensive lineman Sam Jones.

The Colts previously added him to the practice squad late in the 2020 regular season before signing him to a reserve/future deal following their postseason exit.

Originally, Jones was a sixth-round pick, No. 183 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

He has since been with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20) and then the Colts.

Jones has been active for five games in the NFL, seeing action in just two. All came in 2018 with the Broncos.

Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 70.2 for those 15 snaps, including a 76.9 in pass blocking and 65.9 in run blocking. He didn't allow any pressures on the quarterback in those snaps in which he played left guard (2) and big tight end (13).

Now among those likely competing for depth spots among the Colts' interior offensive line are Chris Reed, Will Fries, Joey Hunt, Danny Pinter, Jake Eldrenkamp, and Carter O'Donnell.

Should the Colts have made this move? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Arizona Cardinals offensive guard Sam Jones (70) and offensive lineman Brett Toth (78) warm up during practice at State Farm Stadium August 12, 2020. This was the first day of training camp.
