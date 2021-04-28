Horseshoe Huddle
Colts Waive Three Players Ahead of Draft

The Colts have waived offensive tackles Elijah Nkansah and Casey Tucker, and punter Austin Rehkow.
The Indianapolis Colts have waived offensive tackles Elijah Nkansah and Casey Tucker as well as punter Austin Rehkow.

With the 2021 NFL Draft beginning this Thursday, the Colts may just be looking to make some room on the roster for incoming draft picks and undrafted free agents.

Nkansah (6'5", 315, 26 years old) was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Colts following the end of their 2020 season. He has spent time with the Tennessee Titans (undrafted free agent in 2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19), and Houston Texans (2019-20). He has played one snap in one game in his career back in 2018. Nkansah most recently spent the entire 2020 season on the Texans' practice squad.

Tucker (6'6", 315, 25) also signed a futures contract with the Colts after last season. He has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (undrafted free agent in 2019, practice squad in 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019). He has not seen any game action.

After parting ways with Nkansah and Tucker, the Colts now have Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Sam Tevi, Will Holden, Carter O'Donnell, and Jake Benzinger at tackle.

Rehkow (6'4", 214, 26) was signed to the Colts practice squad late in the 2020 season and signed a futures contract after the season. He has spent time with the Buffalo Bills (undrafted free agent in 2017) and New York Giants (2018) in the NFL, the Salt Lake Stallions (2019) in the AAF, and the Houston Roughnecks (2020) in the XFL. Rehkow has spent time as a placekicker and punter, although punter seems to be where his future is held. He also has not seen any game action in the NFL.

To no surprise, Rigoberto Sanchez is now the Colts' lone remaining punter, although they could add another leg before training camp.

Do these moves change any of your opinions on the draft? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Jul 26, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Casey Tucker (76) during training camp at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
