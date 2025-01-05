Insider Says Colts' Shane Steichen Job Security Is 'Leaning Safe'
The Indianapolis Colts have had a whirlwind of gaffes and screw-ups across a bumpy 2024 season, but it looks like head coach Shane Steichen could be in to get at least one more shot after this year.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Colts' head coach Shane Steichen is "leaning to safe" concerning his job security, pinning him for a return in 2025-- barring any surprises.
"The feeling is, right now, he's going to be back in Indianapolis," Schefter said, "But, it does feel like there's going to be change in that organization. People [are] wondering whether it will involve the general manager, Chris Ballard. If so, Ed Dodds is on staff, he's close to the Irsay family. We'll see what happens there."
The Colts have been far from buttoned up this season. They rank in the middle of the pack in the league for offensive yards and points and in the bottom five of the NFL on the defensive side.
Despite being in the thick of the playoff race in the final quarter of the year, this squad proved to be a few steps short of the goal, and as a result, change in the franchise is brewing-- yet it might be on the executive side of things rather than pivoting from Steichen.
Schefter mentions Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds as a potential successor to Chris Ballard if the Colts ultimately opt to make a change on that front, who's been with the team since 2017. It could allow Indianapolis to retain some chemistry between their coach and front office and keep the two-man unit on the same page.
Steichen has secured a 17-17 record since taking the reigns of head coach in 2022. As he heads into his third year with the team, assuming he sticks around, the pressure to perform will be higher than ever in 2025, making the events of this offseason and the potential improvements underway even more critical than they already were.
The Indianapolis Colts head coach could be in store for another season.