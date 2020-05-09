AllColts
Top Stories
News

Jack Doyle Enthused About Trey Burton Joining Colts’ Tight Ends

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — When Frank Reich arrived as Indianapolis Colts head coach in 2018, tight end Jack Doyle recalled watching a lot of San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles game film during the offense installation process.

Reich, an offensive coordinator for both teams, likes to utilize tight ends. That caught Doyle’s eye in film study. He’d see how the Chargers used tight end Antonio Gates and the Eagles would create opportunities for Zach Ertz.

And sometimes, Doyle would see Eagles tight end Trey Burton make some impressive plays.

Five days after being released by the Chicago Bears last month, Burton signed with the Colts. Doyle and Reich couldn’t be more ecstatic. Doyle, in particular, appreciates how Burton made it in the NFL after being undrafted. Doyle, also undrafted, is coming off his second Pro Bowl year in seven seasons.

Doyle and Burton have become fast friends.

“Yeah, Trey is awesome,” Doyle said in a Wednesday video conference call. “I’ve respected and appreciated Trey’s game from afar for many years now. We both came in that undrafted role – started on special teams and then made our way up, I guess. So, I’ve always respected his game and he’s just an athletic guy. Kind of the same with (quarterback) Philip (Rivers), I’ve been able to text and talk with him back and forth and getting to know him. He’s an awesome family dude and I’m really excited about having Trey here.”

Before joining the Bears, Burton won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles when Reich was offensive coordinator in 2018. Burton is known for throwing a trick-play TD pass to quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII, dubbed "The Philly Special."

Doyle smiled and nodded when asked what he knew about Burton.

“I remember doing the install,” Doyle said. “We obviously saw a lot of Chargers film and a lot of Philly film from the beginning when Frank and the staff got here. Obviously, (I) remember seeing a lot of Antonio Gates and seeing a lot of Ertz. Trey would pop up with some great routes and it was just impressive stuff.

“I can remember once specifically, a sit route (Burton) ran that was always on the install. Like this perfect sit route, he sat it down perfectly, came back to the ball, and made a big catch for them. I was always so happy for him. Like I said, coming from an undrafted guy, I feel like it is its own little fraternity and you root for each other. But I didn’t know him until we signed him and getting to talk to him, he just seems like an awesome dude. So, it’s going to be fun to have him in the room and I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Burton had his best season in 2018 with the Bears, when he caught 54 passes for 569 yards and six TDs. But injuries limited him to eight games last season when he underwent two surgeries, first for a sports hernia and then on a hip. He’s still recovering from the latter procedure and says he's ahead of schedule, four months into a six-month rehab.

Although surprised by his Bears release with a failed-physical designation halfway into a four-year contract, Burton appreciated how Reich was among the first to call. He likes Reich’s genuine nature and knows from experience the coach's respect for what Burton can do. And he sees how Doyle's career has blossomed with 243 receptions for 2,176 yards and 18 TDs.

“Well, they love the tight ends and I am excited because I am walking into an unbelievable opportunity from the tight end room,” Burton said. “I mean there are some great guys in there – guys who have played at a really high level before, guys that I have watched in the past and (I) respect the heck out of them and their game and how they play it. So that was one of the things I was really excited about.

“Also, just the fact that this offense is based around tight ends. (Quarterback) Philip (Rivers) over his career notoriously loves throwing the ball to tight ends and he has had a lot of really good ones he has been able to throw to. Just knowing Frank personally from previous teams, it was basically a no-brainer for me.”

Rivers signed a one-year, $25-million contract to join the Colts this offseason after 16 years with the Chargers. Like Burton, the passer enjoys working with Reich again.

Reich has gushed about having both in the fold, which included sharing optimism about Burton in a Monday video conference call.

“I’m incredibly excited about Trey,” the coach said. “Trey is a big-time playmaking tight end. This guy is an incredible route runner, really smart and instinctive player. I think he fits a big need in our offense.

“You know that spot in our offense gets a lot of attention and I think he can step into that role that (Eric) Ebron was in. He’ll play it differently than Ebron would play it. It’ll look different, we’ll scheme different things up for Trey than we did for Ebron – some of them will be different. But that role gets highlighted schematically in certain ways and I expect Trey, assuming he’s going to stay healthy, will have a very productive year.”

After four seasons in Detroit, Ebron flourished in his first Colts season in 2018 with his first Pro Bowl honor. Injury issues hampered last season and he signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh.

That’s why the Colts were in the market for a tight end. Burton relishes the opportunity to make an impact.

“They love pass-catching tight ends,” he said. “Fortunately, that’s what I am.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts Should be Steaming About NFL Primetime Slight

Schedule-makers gave the Indianapolis Colts one night game on the road. That's five straight night games away from home. The last time the Colts hosted a primetime, regular-season game at Lucas Oil Stadium was 2016. And NFL teams with far fewer wins in 2019 received more primetime dates in 2020.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

HuskyMaven's Mike Martin Offers Background on two new Colts

Rookie quarterback Jacob Eason and linebacker Brandon Wellington, Washington Huskies teammates, recently joined the Indianapolis Colts roster. Eason was a fourth-round selection in the NFL draft while Wellington signed as an undrafted free agent.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

ColtsSpeak: Paul Craig

The latest conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Paul Craig, 46, of Pataskala, Ohio. Originally from Pendleton, Ind., he’s been a Colts fan since 1988. He shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Turning Pages of '100 Things Colts Fans:' 'Monday Night Miracle'

Down 35-14 with 5:09 remaining, the Indianapolis Colts’ "Monday Night Football" visit to Tampa Bay was about to become one of the most memorable comebacks in NFL history on Oct. 6, 2003. What happened next was recounted in Chapter 42 of the 2013 book 100 "Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die."

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Get One Primetime Road Game in 2020 Regular Season

As is often the case when a team finishes with a losing record, the Colts aren't scheduled to play at night except for a Nov. 12 Thursday visit to Tennessee. Schedule highlights include November home games against Baltimore and Green Bay.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Have Laid Groundwork for Philip Rivers, Whose Career is Continual Contrast of Numbers

The NFL's seventh-ranked rushing offense has added a powerful running back to go with an O-line that didn't have a missed start in 2019 and returns intact. Everything is set up for new quarterback Philip Rivers to rebound with the Indianapolis Colts, providing he can be efficient and not revert to his gunslinger tendency for risky throws.

Phillip B. Wilson

Hometown Hero Jack Doyle Now Third in Tenure on Colts Roster

Since coming home in 2013 after being cut by Tennessee, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has earned two Pro Bowl honors. He signed a three-year, $21.3-million extension last December.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Keeps Offseason Workouts Ultra-Competitive

"The Maniac" stays motivated by comparing daily exercise remotely with fellow Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker. Leonard is still miffed about losing the team tackle title to Walker. When not running in the South Carolina countryside, Leonard watches bad game film to learn from his mistakes.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin Shares Inspiring Story with Students

Learning at a young age to stay focused on working hard for what he wanted in life, Indianapolis Colts starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin rose up from poverty and going to a small college to make it in the NFL. He offered many of his life lessons in a recent video conference call with Georgia students.

Phillip B. Wilson

Tight End Trey Burton, Coach Frank Reich Excited About Colts Reunion

They won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia three years ago, so Burton looks forward to rebounding from a hip injury in Reich's Indianapolis Colts offense, which emphasizes the use of pass-catching tight ends. And the player has a deep admiration for the coach, who called when the Bears released Burton.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24