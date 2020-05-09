Jack Doyle Enthused About Trey Burton Joining Colts’ Tight Ends

INDIANAPOLIS — When Frank Reich arrived as Indianapolis Colts head coach in 2018, tight end Jack Doyle recalled watching a lot of San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles game film during the offense installation process.

Reich, an offensive coordinator for both teams, likes to utilize tight ends. That caught Doyle’s eye in film study. He’d see how the Chargers used tight end Antonio Gates and the Eagles would create opportunities for Zach Ertz.

And sometimes, Doyle would see Eagles tight end Trey Burton make some impressive plays.

Five days after being released by the Chicago Bears last month, Burton signed with the Colts. Doyle and Reich couldn’t be more ecstatic. Doyle, in particular, appreciates how Burton made it in the NFL after being undrafted. Doyle, also undrafted, is coming off his second Pro Bowl year in seven seasons.

Doyle and Burton have become fast friends.

“Yeah, Trey is awesome,” Doyle said in a Wednesday video conference call. “I’ve respected and appreciated Trey’s game from afar for many years now. We both came in that undrafted role – started on special teams and then made our way up, I guess. So, I’ve always respected his game and he’s just an athletic guy. Kind of the same with (quarterback) Philip (Rivers), I’ve been able to text and talk with him back and forth and getting to know him. He’s an awesome family dude and I’m really excited about having Trey here.”

Before joining the Bears, Burton won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles when Reich was offensive coordinator in 2018. Burton is known for throwing a trick-play TD pass to quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII, dubbed "The Philly Special."

Doyle smiled and nodded when asked what he knew about Burton.

“I remember doing the install,” Doyle said. “We obviously saw a lot of Chargers film and a lot of Philly film from the beginning when Frank and the staff got here. Obviously, (I) remember seeing a lot of Antonio Gates and seeing a lot of Ertz. Trey would pop up with some great routes and it was just impressive stuff.

“I can remember once specifically, a sit route (Burton) ran that was always on the install. Like this perfect sit route, he sat it down perfectly, came back to the ball, and made a big catch for them. I was always so happy for him. Like I said, coming from an undrafted guy, I feel like it is its own little fraternity and you root for each other. But I didn’t know him until we signed him and getting to talk to him, he just seems like an awesome dude. So, it’s going to be fun to have him in the room and I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Burton had his best season in 2018 with the Bears, when he caught 54 passes for 569 yards and six TDs. But injuries limited him to eight games last season when he underwent two surgeries, first for a sports hernia and then on a hip. He’s still recovering from the latter procedure and says he's ahead of schedule, four months into a six-month rehab.

Although surprised by his Bears release with a failed-physical designation halfway into a four-year contract, Burton appreciated how Reich was among the first to call. He likes Reich’s genuine nature and knows from experience the coach's respect for what Burton can do. And he sees how Doyle's career has blossomed with 243 receptions for 2,176 yards and 18 TDs.

“Well, they love the tight ends and I am excited because I am walking into an unbelievable opportunity from the tight end room,” Burton said. “I mean there are some great guys in there – guys who have played at a really high level before, guys that I have watched in the past and (I) respect the heck out of them and their game and how they play it. So that was one of the things I was really excited about.

“Also, just the fact that this offense is based around tight ends. (Quarterback) Philip (Rivers) over his career notoriously loves throwing the ball to tight ends and he has had a lot of really good ones he has been able to throw to. Just knowing Frank personally from previous teams, it was basically a no-brainer for me.”

Rivers signed a one-year, $25-million contract to join the Colts this offseason after 16 years with the Chargers. Like Burton, the passer enjoys working with Reich again.

Reich has gushed about having both in the fold, which included sharing optimism about Burton in a Monday video conference call.

“I’m incredibly excited about Trey,” the coach said. “Trey is a big-time playmaking tight end. This guy is an incredible route runner, really smart and instinctive player. I think he fits a big need in our offense.

“You know that spot in our offense gets a lot of attention and I think he can step into that role that (Eric) Ebron was in. He’ll play it differently than Ebron would play it. It’ll look different, we’ll scheme different things up for Trey than we did for Ebron – some of them will be different. But that role gets highlighted schematically in certain ways and I expect Trey, assuming he’s going to stay healthy, will have a very productive year.”

After four seasons in Detroit, Ebron flourished in his first Colts season in 2018 with his first Pro Bowl honor. Injury issues hampered last season and he signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh.

That’s why the Colts were in the market for a tight end. Burton relishes the opportunity to make an impact.

“They love pass-catching tight ends,” he said. “Fortunately, that’s what I am.”