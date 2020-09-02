SI.com
Jake Arthur Joins SI’s AllColts

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s no substitute for experience, which is why the Sports Illustrated-powered AllColts site is excited to announce on Wednesday the addition of writer Jake Arthur.

As a contributor to the team’s official website, Colts.com, Arthur brings nearly a decade of experience in covering the Colts and the NFL. He’s on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL and his email is jakearthur0890@yahoo.com.

Arthur, 30, grew up in Brownsburg, Ind., where he graduated from Brownsburg High School. He and his wife, Alex, are expecting their first child in January. Their unofficial first child is Lucy, a pit bull mix.

(Check out all 32 NFL Team Previews by Sports Illustrated)

“I’m thrilled about what Jake can provide to the site, especially considering how much he’s covered the Colts and is familiar with the front office and roster,” said AllColts editor Phillip B. Wilson. “He combines that expertise with a passion for the journalism profession as well as an affinity for NFL fantasy, so I’m sure readers will enjoy what he has to offer.

“It’s an exciting time to be on the Colts beat, following a team that has made significant improvements in the offseason and is trending in a positive direction. I’m thrilled Jake will be offering his insights so AllColts can provide the most content ever produced in my three years of working on the Maven/SI site.”

(Check out Horseshoe Nation’s premium page)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

