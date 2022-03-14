Skip to main content

Arthur Joins PSN to Talk Wentz, Colts Offseason

Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur joined Prime Sports Network to talk all about Carson Wentz, the Colts' roster, and the team's needs for this offseason.

Once again, it's a hectic offseason ahead for the Indianapolis Colts.

They need a new quarterback after trading Carson Wentz, and they need a new left tackle as well, but the shopping list doesn't stop there.

Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur recently joined host Greg DePalma on Ourlads' "Prime Sports Network" show to talk all about what's going on with the Colts.

Along with finding a replacement for former starting quarterback Wentz and left tackle Eric Fisher, the Colts lack depth mightily at both wide receiver and tight end. Both of their standout right guards, Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed, are set to become free agents, so how might that shake out?

On the defensive side of the ball, the Colts welcome new coordinator Gus Bradley to replace Matt Eberflus. The defensive line is expected to take a slightly new shape while more depth is needed in the secondary.

Arthur and DePalma even discussed placekickers Rodrigo Blankenship and Michael Badgley as well as the Colts' special teams.

What is your main priority for the Colts this offseason? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

