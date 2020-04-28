Jersey Numbers Assigned to Colts Rookie Draft Class Bring Back Memories

INDIANAPOLIS — The classic Indianapolis Colts jersey numbers of 32, 63 and 93 are among those assigned to the nine-member 2020 rookie draft class.

They are subject to change, depending upon preseason roster changes and possible preferences for numbers that become available. The jersey numbers were announced on the team’s Colts.com web site and shared on Twitter.

No. 32 conjures images of franchise all-time leading rusher Edgerrin James. No. 63 once belonged to one of the most popular players, center Jeff Saturday. And seeing 93 again reminds of that spin-moving sack machine Dwight Freeney. All three are in the Colts Ring of Honor.

In sharing the news, the Colts provided lists of players who have previously worn the numbers.

No. 9 — Quarterback Jacob Eason (fourth round, 122nd overall). Past: Jason Baker, Kerry Brady, Mike Garrett, Mark Hermann, Brad Kaaya and Bill Randsell.

No. 28 — Running back Jonathan Taylor (second round, 41st). Past: Idrees Bashir, Stevie Brown, Lee Davis, Marshall Faulk, Cleveland Franklin, Perry Griggs, Dwight Harrison, Marlin Jackson, Joe Kodba, Mike Lush, Len McCormick, Bo Metcalf, Chuckie Miller, Chris Milton, Bob Nelson, Jimmy Orr, Howard Satterwhite, Cotton Speyrer, Jordan Todman, Greg Toler, Ed Toner, Payton Williams, Tito Wooten and Tom Zbikowski.

No. 32 — Safety Julian Blackmon (third round, 85th). Past: Colt Anderson, Sisto Averno, Warren Beson, Ken Clark, Jalen Collins, Nate Craddock, Zack Crockett, Mike Curtis, Darren Evans, T.J. Green, Mike Hart, Luke Higgins, Edgerrin James, Joe Don Looney, Arthur Maulet, Randy McMillan, Robert O'Neal, Jack Simmons, Mark Smolinski and Cassius Vaughn.

No. 34 — Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (sixth round, 211th). Past: Bob Baldwin, Ray Buchanan, Delone Carter, Terry Cole, Jeff Delaney, Jason Doering, Josh Ferguson, Matt Jones, Ed King, Ron Lee, Vic Marino, Leeland McElroy, Jeremy McNichols, Mike Mitchell, Monty Montgomery, Tom Nowatzke, Bruce Perkins, Joe Perry, Trent Richardson, Josh Robinson, T.J. Rushing, George Wonsley and Rock Ya Sin.

No. 59 — Linebacker Jordan Glasgow (sixth round, 213th). Past: Rufus Alexander, Lamar Blount, Stan Cherry, Jim Cheyunski, Jeremiah George, Gorham Getchell, Stephen Grant, Rob Holmberg, Ramon Humber, Matt Jaworski, Cam Johnson, Jason Johnson, Cato June, Jim Landrigan, Kurt Larson, Orlando Lowry, Jim Owens, Carroll Phillips, Brad Saar, Andy Studebaker and Mike Woods.

No. 63 — Guard Danny Pinter (fifth round, 149th). Past: Josh Andrews, Mike Barnes, Brian Blados, Austin Blythe, Norman Davis, John Galvin, Nat Hudson, Mark Kirchner, Steve Knight, Kirk Lowdermilk, Gerry Raymond, Jeff Saturday, A.Q. Shipley, Art Spinney, Y.A. Tittle and Isaiah Williams.

No. 85 — Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (sixth round, 212th). Past: John Black, Matt Bouza, Chase Coffman, Ed Cooke, Ken Dilger, Eric Ebron, Mel Embree, Pierre Garcon, Roy Hilton, Darvell Huffmann, Tim Kearse, Jimmie Kennedy, Reggie Langhorne, Ron LaPointe, Dee Mackey, Aaron Moorehead, Bob Pfohl, Bob Raba, David Reed, Andre Rison, Mike Roberg, Weslye Saunders, David Shula, Stacey Simmons, Frank Spaniel, Floyd Turner, Clarence Weathers, Jermaine Wiggins and Brandon Williams.

No. 86 — Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (second round, 34th). Past: Roy Banks, Deion Branch, Monte Brethauer, Justice Cunningham, Bob Livingstone, Sammie Martin, Reese McCall, Eddie Miller, Kyle Miller, Stanley Morgan, Walter Murray, Jerome Pathon, James Pruitt, Tom Santi, Freddie Scott, Dave Sherer, Phil Smith, Brian Stablein, Erik Swoope, Reggie Thornton, Ben Utecht, Troy Walters, Oliver Williams, Butch Wilson and Dave Young.

No. 93 — Defensive tackle Rob Windsor (sixth round, 193rd). Past: Lionel Barnes, Jason Chorak, Dwight Freeney, Ralph Jarvis, Freddie Joe Nunn, Cliff Odom, Jabaal Sheard, Harry Stanback and Erik Walden.