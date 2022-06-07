Skip to main content

Report: Colts' Kenny Moore II Present for Physical Ahead of Mandatory Minicamp

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, who has reportedly been holding out of voluntary OTAs due to his contract, is present for his physical ahead of this week's mandatory minicamp.

The Indianapolis Colts have a tricky situation on their hands that may be getting a step closer to resolution.

On Monday, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, who elected not to practice during voluntary OTAs due to his desire for a new contract, was present for his physical ahead of this week's mandatory minicamp.

Joel Erickson of The Indy Star, who broke the news of Moore's holdout two weeks ago, said it's not yet clear whether or not Moore will practice this week despite taking the physical.

Moore was in the building for the start of Colts OTA practices two weeks ago, just not participating in practice. He was then away during last week's OTAs before returning — at least for the physical — this week. If Moore elects not to practice during mandatory minicamp, he'll be fined for each session per the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

During the 2019 offseason, the stud defensive back signed a four-year, $36 million deal including $18 million guaranteed. At the time, Moore became the NFL's highest-paid slot defender but now is the league's 27th-highest-paid corner overall based on his $8.33 million per season average. Considering elite corners are starting to go above $20 million per year, it's understandable why Moore now feels underpaid.

Through five seasons in Indianapolis, he has started 61-of-75 games, totaling 358 tackles (20 for loss), 7.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 14 interceptions, 45 pass breakups, 12 quarterback hits, and 1 defensive touchdown. In three postseason contests, he's also added 3 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 interception, and 3 pass breakups.

Since 2019, Moore's 200 tackles rank first among NFL cornerbacks, his 5.5 sacks are second, his 14 tackles for loss are third, and his 10 interceptions are tied for fourth.

In 2021, Moore finished with 102 tackles, making him the first cornerback and only the third defensive back to hit the 100-tackle mark for the Colts since 1994.

With Moore taking his physical the day before minicamp practices begin, does it mean he's returning to practice? The situation is one to watch.

Should the Colts give Moore a new deal? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

