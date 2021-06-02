Kylen Granson Named Indianapolis Colts' Surprise Rookie Gem Ahead of 2021 Season

Hopes remain high for new Indianapolis Colts' tight end Kylen Granson. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes he could be the Colts' surprise rookie gem ahead of the 2021 season.

Though he currently slots in as the No. 3 tight end in Indianapolis after being selected by General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, hopes — and maybe even some expectations — remains high for Kylen Granson.

In a piece published Monday by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox highlighting the surprise rookie gem for all 32 teams ahead of the 2021 season, Knox tabbed Granson as the Colts' surprise rookie gem, edging out other late-round picks in offensive lineman Will Fries, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, safety Shawn Davis, and wide receiver Michael Strachan.

Here's what Knox had to say about the selection of Granson as the Colts' surprise rookie gem:

The Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback project in former Eagle Carson Wentz. The Colts also have plenty of offensive talent with which to support Wentz, though they are lacking a reliable pass-catching tight end. Mo Alie-Cox paced the position with just 394 receiving yards in 2020. This is where fourth-round pick Kylen Granson enters the equation. A small-school prospect out of Southern Methodist, Granson oozes athletic upside and breakaway potential. While Granson lacks the polish and blocking ability needed to be an every-down tight end, he can create mismatches in the passing game and be the sort of receiving playmaker Wentz previously had in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Last season, Granson caught 35 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

Though Knox overlooks Jack Doyle here with his write-up about Granson, he is spot-on about Granson's abilities as a move tight end that will be a matchup problem for defenses, especially when you factor in the weapons at receiver and running back the Colts have outside of Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox at tight end.

Granson may be a slow burn this year though, as he's No. 3 on the depth chart and is coming out of SMU, giving him a significant learning curve to the NFL.

However, head coach Frank Reich will undoubtedly want to get the rookie on the field quickly in an effort to acclimate him to the NFL game, and exploit some of the matchup problems he will give defenses at the next level.

Have thoughts on Kylen Granson as the Colts' surprise rookie gem ahead of the 2021 season? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.