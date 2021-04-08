Horseshoe Huddle
Legendary Colts WR Named to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Former Colts standout wide receiver Reggie Wayne was one of five players named to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Thursday morning.
Add another notch in the belt holding up the accolades of one Reggie Wayne.

On Thursday, Wayne was named to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, joining four other former players in the 2021 class.

Twenty years after making waves in Mobile, Alabama, Wayne will be immortalized forever in the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, heading in with current New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cam Jordan, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley, former Miami Dolphins/Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain and former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor.

"I believe my experience at the Senior Bowl turned me from a mid-second or third-rounder into a first-rounder in the 2001 draft," Wayne said. "I am truly honored to be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. Playing in this game ended up being the best decision of my life."

Wayne turned in a terrific week in Mobile all those years ago, dominating the week-long All-Star circuit, leading to his selection at 30th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Wayne went on to catch 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards with 82 touchdowns in 14 years with the Colts. Along with his terrific career numbers that led to a Pro Football Hall of Fame selection, Wayne was named to six Pro Bowls, was a 2010 first-team All-Pro and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007 (1,510).

In the playoffs during his career, Wayne is one of three players in NFL history with at least 90 catches.

Have thoughts on Wayne's selection to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame? Drop a line in the comments section below.

