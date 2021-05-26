Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Legendary Kicker Announces Retirement from NFL Following 24-year Career

Adam Vinatieri goes down as the all-time leading scorer in NFL history, scoring 2,673 points, and holds another four kicking records.
Author:
Publish date:

After a year off to try and let his body heal, legendary Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri is officially calling it quits.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Vinatieri, who spent 14 of his 24 years in the NFL with the Colts, announced his retirement, telling McAfee that by Friday the retirement paperwork would be official.

In 14 years with the Colts, Vinatieri scored 1,515 points, finishing 336-for-394 on field goal attempts for Indy, converting another 507 out of 524 extra point tries.

As a member of the Colts, Vinatieri helped the team win Super Bowl XLI in 2006, giving him his fourth Super Bowl championship of his career, including two in which he hit the game-winning field goal with seconds left to defeat the (then) St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

After signing with the Colts in 2005, Vinatieri provided a steady presence at kicker after the Colts rode the roller coaster that was Mike Vanderjagt.

Following 14 years in Indianapolis and 24 in the NFL as a whole, Vinatieri retires holding five NFL records, including most points scored (2,673), most combined regular season and postseason games played (397), most career field goals made (599), most career field goals attempted (715),and most consecutive field goals made (44).

Vinatieri will soon find himself in the Colts' Ring of Honor, and should find himself in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in the next 5-7 years.

Congrats on an incredible career, Adam!

Have a favorite memory of Adam Vinatieri's time in Indianapolis? Let us know in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, shown here before the 2019 season opener at Los Angeles, is reportedly headed to injured reserve with a left knee injury that requires surgery.
News

Legendary Kicker Announces Retirement from NFL Following 24-year Career

Two of the Indianapolis Colts leaders, and arguably their best players, come together as All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard acknowledge each other during the 2019 season opener in Los Angeles.
News

Colts Land Inside Top 10 of Peter King's FMIA NFL Power Rankings

Aug 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) throws a ball during colts training camp at the Farm Bureau Football Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Second-Year QB Has 'Firm Grasp' of Colts' Offense

Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly is entering a contract year, but negotiations have already begun on a new deal.
News

Colts' Ryan Kelly Cracks Top 10 of PFF's Center Rankings

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Breaks Down His Rookie Film

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher (72) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Contract Details Revealed for Colts' OT Eric Fisher

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn't make a selection in Thursday's opening night of the virtual NFL draft.
News

Here Are the Colts' Biggest Needs As OTAs Arrive

USATSI_15178515
Film

Film Room: Will DeMichael Harris Make the 2021 Colts' Roster?