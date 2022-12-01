Locked On Colts: It Could Get Interesting Against Cowboys

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the Indianapolis Colts are on primetime once again this week as they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Will the Colts look competitive like they did against the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, or will they be flat like last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers? Likewise, will the Cowboys play down to their competition like they've been known to do? Jake chats with Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) of the Locked On Cowboys podcast for this week's episode of "Crossover Thursday."

After a couple of solid weeks to start the Jeff Saturday Era, did the Colts simply experience the jolt of adrenaline that comes with a midseason head-coaching change and have since come back down to earth?

As for key matchups, the Colts' offensive line and how they're able to create space for Jonathan Taylor, while also keeping an eye on offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith against edge rushers Micah Parson and DeMarcus Lawrence, will be paramount.

Last, how will this game play out? Is Jake learning his lesson on being too generous to the Colts with his pregame picks?

