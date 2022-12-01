Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: It Could Get Interesting Against Cowboys

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake is joined by Marcus Mosher to discuss how likely it is that the Indianapolis Colts could make this a close game against the Dallas Cowboys as well as what the biggest matchups to watch will be.

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the Indianapolis Colts are on primetime once again this week as they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Will the Colts look competitive like they did against the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, or will they be flat like last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers? Likewise, will the Cowboys play down to their competition like they've been known to do? Jake chats with Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) of the Locked On Cowboys podcast for this week's episode of "Crossover Thursday."

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

After a couple of solid weeks to start the Jeff Saturday Era, did the Colts simply experience the jolt of adrenaline that comes with a midseason head-coaching change and have since come back down to earth?

As for key matchups, the Colts' offensive line and how they're able to create space for Jonathan Taylor, while also keeping an eye on offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith against edge rushers Micah Parson and DeMarcus Lawrence, will be paramount.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last, how will this game play out? Is Jake learning his lesson on being too generous to the Colts with his pregame picks?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) breaks free from Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) after making a catch in the second quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice

By Jake Arthur
Jeff Saturday Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
News

Jeff Saturday Admits to Big Mistake in Loss to Steelers

By HH Staff
Nov 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Are the Colts Done for 2022?

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws the ball before a regular season game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
News

Locked On Colts Mailbag: Is it Time for Nick Foles?

By Jake Arthur
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) as he draws back to pass Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Matt Ryan, Colts Offensive Line Underperform in Loss to Steelers

By Drake Wally
Jim Irsay, owner, and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday have a laugh on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, during a press conference at the Colts headquarters in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Still Outside of Top 10 in 2023 NFL Draft Order

By Jake Arthur
Jonathan Taylor Jenna Watson - IndyStar - USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Jonathan Taylor Lands in Surprising Spot on ESPN List

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) makes a catch in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Jelani Woods the Lone Bright Spot in Colts Loss vs. Steelers

By Andrew Moore