Locked On Colts: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Players On Hot Seat

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard being on the hot seat as well as what's going on with the Colts' star players underperforming.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the turmoil facing the Indianapolis Colts.

The team is in disaster territory to start the 2022 regular season, and the same issues of years past have reared their ugly head. With the same issues popping up every year, should the team make a move at general manager or head coach after the season? Also, how much blame do these players get for their performance of late?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Head coach Frank Reich's team has routinely looked unprepared to play in their matchups, dating back to last season. How long is the leash at this point?

General manager Chris Ballard's ability to scout talent is outstanding but his ability to put together a roster that goes above and beyond mediocrity on the field leaves something to be desired.

The Colts have several high-profile, Pro Bowl-level players but very few are holding up their end of the bargain on the field. What changes might be coming soon?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

