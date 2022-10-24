Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Ice Getting Thinner After Loss to Titans

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their initial reactions to the Colts' 19-10 loss to the Titans in Week 7.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 19-10 loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 7.

The Colts are officially little brothers in a division that they once dominated. The Titans extended their win streak to five straight vs. Indy. Is there any hope for this Colts season?

While the defense did more than enough for the Colts to win, and the offensive line was okay, the Colts' three turnovers, three sacks surrendered, and finishing 30% on third downs ultimately doomed the team, and perhaps their chances to win the division.

Colts head coach Frank Reich had plenty of praise for the Titans after the game.

"Good football team. They're good up front, on both sides of the ball," Reich told reporters on Sunday. "They run the ball. They don't turn it over. They're good situationally. Our defense did a good job today in the red zone. This is the number one red zone team on offense. We stopped them twice down there. The defense did a good job down."

"(Mike) Vrabel is a great coach," Reich continued. "He was coach of the year. He was coach of the year last year, so he's a good coach. He did a good job getting his team ready. They play good football. They don't beat themselves. That's been their whole M.O. They don't beat themselves. Every team's trying to play that same game. The saying is, ‘You're not going to win until you learn how not to lose.’ And so, that's the game every week."

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

