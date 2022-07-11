Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Isaiah Rodgers or Brandon Facyson: Who Starts Outside at Cornerback?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach talk about the biggest battles in the Colts' secondary and who should win.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the biggest positional battles in the Indianapolis Colts' defensive secondary.

Who will rise to the top at the third and fifth cornerback spots as well as at strong safety?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts have a competition brewing at outside cornerback between Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson. We know that Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II have the top two spots locked up, but will it be Rodgers, the former sixth-round pick, or Facyson, the newly-signed veteran, that claims the third corner spot?

Jake and Zach also look at the competition at strong safety between rookie Nick Cross and the veteran Rodney McLeod as well as the fifth cornerback spot between Tony Brown, Anthony Chesley, Marvell Tell, and Rodney Thomas.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to leave a rating and review!

Who do you think will win these competitions? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts offensive left guard Quenton Nelson waves after a road win at Tennessee in 2020.
News

The Vote is in for the Indianapolis Colts Quenton Nelson

By HH Staff2 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) makes a block on Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Previewing Colts’ OT Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew Moore4 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Can Jonathan Taylor Topple Elusive NFL Record?

By Jake Arthur18 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates after a stop Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts' Most Underrated Player Selected

By Jake ArthurJul 10, 2022
Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts PFF Top 25 Players Under 25
News

Your Week in Colts: Power Rankings, Podcasts, and Debates

By Jake ArthurJul 9, 2022
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a pass during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Who Will Be the Colts' WR2 in 2022?

By Zach HicksJul 8, 2022
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) works to bring down Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Trainer for Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo Reveals Big Things are Ahead

By Jake ArthurJul 8, 2022
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Darius Leonard is No. 1

By HH StaffJul 8, 2022