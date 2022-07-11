On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach talk about the biggest battles in the Colts' secondary and who should win.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the biggest positional battles in the Indianapolis Colts' defensive secondary.

Who will rise to the top at the third and fifth cornerback spots as well as at strong safety?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts have a competition brewing at outside cornerback between Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson. We know that Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II have the top two spots locked up, but will it be Rodgers, the former sixth-round pick, or Facyson, the newly-signed veteran, that claims the third corner spot?

Jake and Zach also look at the competition at strong safety between rookie Nick Cross and the veteran Rodney McLeod as well as the fifth cornerback spot between Tony Brown, Anthony Chesley, Marvell Tell, and Rodney Thomas.

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to leave a rating and review!

Who do you think will win these competitions? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.