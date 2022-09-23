Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Will Isaiah Rodgers Play in Week 3 vs. Chiefs?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss what lineup changes could help the Colts, what will play the biggest role in a potential Colts win against the Chiefs, and give their final predictions.
Jake and Zach wrap up their preview on the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 matchup on the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast.

The Colts are set to host the Chiefs in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The guys tackle the last-minute topics for this game including which players need more playing time (Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Nyheim Hines) and if the team can actually compete in this matchup.

Which five lineup changes, including on the offensive line and a difference in skill position players, could be made for the Colts to turn things around?

Jake presents Zach with several either/or scenarios that could make the most significant difference in a potential Colts win.

The guys give their final predictions for the game. Does either of them give the Colts a shot? Regardless, they explain how the Colts could pull off the upset.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

