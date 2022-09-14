Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Jonathan Taylor Joins the Show

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, running back Jonathan Taylor joins the guys to discuss his sponsorship with Campbell's Chunky Soup, his feelings on the Colts' tie against the Texans, and how they can beat the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field for the first time since 2014.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach are joined by Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor discusses his sponsorship with Campbell's Chunky Soup and the lineage of Hall-of-Famers that came before him. He also discusses his feelings on the Colts' tie against the Houston Texans and how they can beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field for the first time since 2014. Taylor also talks about his gameplay with running back Nyheim Hines and how quarterback Matt Ryan changes the Colts' offense.

Jake and Zach also dive into the film from Week 1 and discuss what stood out upon further review.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Taylor explains how, growing up around the south New Jersey area, Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb's campaign with Campbell's inspired him as a kid. Taylor also gives more context to the Colts' most recent performance and how they can bounce back in Week 2.

Jake and Zach go over the film and discuss who really stood out on the offense and how the line improved throughout the game.

On defense, which unit struggled the most?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

