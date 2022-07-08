On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, defensive line coach Eddy McGilvra, who has trained Colts defenders Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, explains why big things are ahead for the pair in 2022.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts Podcast, a highly respected defensive line coach who has trained two young Indianapolis Colts defenders explains why big things are ahead in 2022.

Zach Hicks sits down with Eddy McGilvra, who has worked with Colts edge defender Kwity Paye the last two years as well as fellow Colts defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, who he added to his tutelage this offseason.

Zach and Jake Arthur also discuss their own expectations for Paye and Odeyingbo this season.

Paye was a full-time starter as a rookie in 2021, and while he showed immense potential, the numbers did not yet arrive. The guys discuss why Paye's consistency and productivity are bound to increase.

Odeyingbo had an unofficial "red shirt" year as a rookie after tearing an Achilles last January. Now, he's feeling like himself and is turning heads in training.

