Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo Poised for Big Things, Their Trainer Says

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, defensive line coach Eddy McGilvra, who has trained Colts defenders Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, explains why big things are ahead for the pair in 2022.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts Podcast, a highly respected defensive line coach who has trained two young Indianapolis Colts defenders explains why big things are ahead in 2022.

Zach Hicks sits down with Eddy McGilvra, who has worked with Colts edge defender Kwity Paye the last two years as well as fellow Colts defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, who he added to his tutelage this offseason.

Zach and Jake Arthur also discuss their own expectations for Paye and Odeyingbo this season.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Paye was a full-time starter as a rookie in 2021, and while he showed immense potential, the numbers did not yet arrive. The guys discuss why Paye's consistency and productivity are bound to increase.

Odeyingbo had an unofficial "red shirt" year as a rookie after tearing an Achilles last January. Now, he's feeling like himself and is turning heads in training.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to leave a rating and review!

Who do you expect from Paye and Odeyingbo in 2022? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Darius Leonard is No. 1

By HH Staff1 hour ago
Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts
News

Colts Top 5: Breakout Candidates for 2022

By Andrew Moore3 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Star Within Reach of Incredible Record

By Jake Arthur4 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Predicts How Colts’ Offense Will Perform in 2022

By Andrew Moore13 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Indianapolis Colts At Baltimore Ravens At M T Bank Stadium In Baltimore Maryland Monday Night Football Oct 11 2021
News

Colts' Biggest Strength and Weakness According to PFF

By HH StaffJul 7, 2022
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Previewing Colts’ TE Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew MooreJul 7, 2022
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) yells at teammate Michael Pittman (11) after a touchdown Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 028 Jw
News

Locked On Colts Debates Whether Alec Pierce or Parris Campbell Will Finish Second in Receiving

By Jake ArthurJul 6, 2022
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. He missed one game after testing positive.
News

High Praise for Colts' DeForest Buckner

By HH StaffJul 6, 2022