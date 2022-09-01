Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Offensive Line Bolstered, Dennis Kelly Re-Signed

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys are joined by Rashaad McGinnis as they discuss a busy couple days of Colts roster moves.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss a busy couple of days of Indianapolis Colts roster moves.

Waiver claims have been processed and the Colts have a new face on the offensive line. They also brought back a familiar one in veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

Rashaad McGinnis from The Blue Stable Podcast drops by to give his thoughts on the Colts' cuts, their roster now, and who the Colts may regret letting walk. All this and much more on today's episode!

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

On Wednesday, the Colts announced the waiver pickup of rookie offensive tackle Luke Tenuta and 14 practice squad moves.

McGinnis tells Jake and Zach what he thinks of the Colts moves and why Sterling Weatherford was in store for big things.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

