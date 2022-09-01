Locked On Colts: Offensive Line Bolstered, Dennis Kelly Re-Signed

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss a busy couple of days of Indianapolis Colts roster moves.

Waiver claims have been processed and the Colts have a new face on the offensive line. They also brought back a familiar one in veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

Rashaad McGinnis from The Blue Stable Podcast drops by to give his thoughts on the Colts' cuts, their roster now, and who the Colts may regret letting walk. All this and much more on today's episode!

On Wednesday, the Colts announced the waiver pickup of rookie offensive tackle Luke Tenuta and 14 practice squad moves.

McGinnis tells Jake and Zach what he thinks of the Colts moves and why Sterling Weatherford was in store for big things.

