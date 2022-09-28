Locked On Colts: Time To Make Moves On Offensive Line?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach put a bow on the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are fresh off of their first win but issues remain. Why is the offensive line currently their Achilles heel, and what would the guys do about it?

The tape from Sunday's win over the Chiefs revealed standout performances from a pair of rookies in Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods on offense, and coordinator Gus Bradley put together a terrific gameplan on defense.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

There are a few things to be addressed on the Colts' offensive line, but what would you do first? Line coach Chris Strausser, right guard Danny Pinter, and a few others have been under fire for a couple of weeks now.

After re-watching Colts-Chiefs, Zach came away even more impressed with Pierce and Woods, indicating that we could see the pair begin to break out even further soon.

On the defensive side of the ball, this was already a defining game for Bradley's stint in Indianapolis. Rather than be stubborn, he tailored a perfect gameplan to combat quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense.

