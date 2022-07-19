Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. Underrated By Vegas?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss Las Vegas' stat bets for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor, and Michael Pittman Jr., and whether or not they seem accurate.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Las Vegas has released their over/unders on the stats for Indianapolis Colts offensive stars Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor, and Michael Pittman Jr., and Jake and Zach have thoughts.

Are the sportsbooks underselling these Colts? Don't worry, you can use it to your benefit.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Is Vegas thinking Ryan is closer to Philip Rivers than Andrew Luck? The guys dive into his projections of 3,850.5 passing yards, 24.5 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

As for Taylor, the NFL's reigning rushing champion, he takes a big dip with his projections set at 1,400.5 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Pittman broke out in 2021 with his first 1,000-yard campaign but has something of a projected plateau as Vegas projects him with 85.5 receptions, 1,025.5 yards, and 6.5 touchdowns in 2022.

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

