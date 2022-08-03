Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Michael Pittman Jr. Make Splash in First Padded Practice

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' first padded practice of 2022 training camp.

The intensity and physicality cranked up. Quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. connected for a huge touchdown while the defense ultimately won the day.

Ryan and Pittman are already clicking as they connected on a 43-yard touchdown where Pittman's double-move left cornerback Brandon Facyson behind.

Unsurprisingly, a couple of linebackers made their presence known in the first physical practice in Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin, but they also stood out in pass coverage.

The offense had to run gassers at the end of practice.

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 4: Matt Ryan Airs it Out, Defense Wins the Finale

