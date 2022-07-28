Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Nick Cross Star On Day 1 of Training Camp

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Matt Ryan brings a refreshing new presence to the offense, rookie Nick Cross makes a splash play in his first few reps, and who's in and out?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the guys break down all things Indianapolis Colts training camp as the team held their first practice on Wednesday.

Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur was on-site for all the action at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., emptying his notebook to keep you informed.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and rookie safety Nick Cross were a couple of the day's stars. Ryan was active before the snap and delivered the ball quickly and crisply. On one of his very first live reps, Cross batted one of Ryan's passes intended for tight end Mo Alie-Cox and intercepted the ball as he fell to the ground.

Listen as Jake and Zach analyze Jake's Day 1 camp notebook.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What did you think of Day 1 of training camp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after making an interception early during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
News

A 'Secret Superstar' on the Colts?

By HH Staff1 hour ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts’ QB Matt Ryan Brings ‘It’ Factor, Confidence to Team

By Andrew Moore3 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 1: First Look at Matt Ryan, More

By Jake Arthur17 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
News

Colts' General Manager Highlights Three Position Battles to Watch

By Zach Hicks18 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates his tackle of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Training Camp Report Day Brings New Name for Star Player

By Jake Arthur23 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill (60) fights off Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the second half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021
News

Colts Activate Tyquan Lewis, Rodney McLeod from PUP List

By Jake ArthurJul 27, 2022 9:22 AM EDT
May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) works out during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

Can the Colts Trade this Draft Bust?

By HH StaffJul 27, 2022 8:06 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) looks for cheers after his team picked up a Baltimore fumble Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 031 Jw
News

Previewing Colts’ SAF Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew MooreJul 27, 2022 7:00 AM EDT