Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Nick Cross Star On Day 1 of Training Camp

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the guys break down all things Indianapolis Colts training camp as the team held their first practice on Wednesday.

Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur was on-site for all the action at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., emptying his notebook to keep you informed.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and rookie safety Nick Cross were a couple of the day's stars. Ryan was active before the snap and delivered the ball quickly and crisply. On one of his very first live reps, Cross batted one of Ryan's passes intended for tight end Mo Alie-Cox and intercepted the ball as he fell to the ground.

Listen as Jake and Zach analyze Jake's Day 1 camp notebook.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What did you think of Day 1 of training camp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.