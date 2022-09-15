Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Can Team Overcome Inner Demons in Jacksonville?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, a crossover episode with Locked On Jaguars examines the biggest storylines, key matchups, and score predictions for Sunday's game.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the guys cross over with Tony Wiggins of Locked On Jaguars.

The Indianapolis Colts have yet to win in Jacksonville in the Frank Reich Era. Can this team finally be the one to overcome those inner demons? In today's Locked On Crossover, Zach and Tony dive into the key storylines, matchups, and give their score predictions for the game.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

In order to win the game, the Colts need to eliminate the mistakes and get out of their own way, which has been their Achilles hell dating back to late last season.

Should the Colts be able to expose the Jaguars' defense further in the passing game after they allowed former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to have a big day last week in his first game with the Washington Commanders?

Why does Tony have confidence in the Jaguars' pass rush against Colts quarterback Matt Ryan?

