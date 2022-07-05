Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Players Who Will Turn Heads in Training Camp

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss which Colts players could surprise in training camp, which veterans need a big performance, and which rookies could earn early playing time.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts Podcast, hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks continue their dive into 2022 training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts have several unexpected players who could surprise people in training camp. Who among this mix of veterans and up-and-comers could turn heads, and which veterans need a big performance in camp in order to keep the heat off of their back?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Every summer, we see Colts players seemingly pop up randomly and have a great camp. Which players might prove themselves this summer and help them earn a spot on the regular-season roster?

With the Colts' influx of young talent acquired this offseason, the guys examine which Colts veterans have to have an impressive showing in camp in order to hold onto their roles.

Last, which rookie draft picks and/or undrafted free agents could earn early playing time?

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

