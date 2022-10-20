Locked On Colts: Redemption Coming vs. Titans?

On the latest Crossover Thursday episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with Tyler Rowland of the Locked On Titans podcast to figure out the main storylines and key matchups for Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday as well as their game predictions.

“They’re physical up front on both sides of the ball but probably the thing that Tennessee does as well as anybody, is they don’t beat themselves," Colts head coach Frank Reich said to reporters about the Titans on Wednesday. "They’re really good at situational football, they don’t beat themselves, turnover ratio is normally pretty good and they are a very disciplined team. So, a very good football team. No. 1 seed last year in the AFC, obviously division champs. All roads go through Nashville.”

The Colts are looking for some more momentum in Tennessee on Sunday against the Titans after winning two straight games and finally getting a solid performance out of their offensive line.

As for matchups, two huge ones to monitor are the Colts' tight ends against the Titans' linebackers and safeties as well as Tennessee's defensive front against the Colts' interior offensive line.

