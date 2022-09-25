Locked On Colts: 20-17 Upset Win Over Chiefs

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts did the unthinkable in Week 3, defeating the high-powered Chiefs. How and why did it happen? Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Coming into Sunday's matchup, very few people (including Jake and Zach) gave the Colts the confidence to win. In their defense, the Colts were 0-1-1 and coming off of a 24-0 shutout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, in true Colts fashion, they stood up tall to the toughest task.

Offensively, the line was still a disaster, but quarterback Matt Ryan was able to move the ball late and come up with the fourth-quarter comeback. Rookie Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods were critical in the outcome.

Defensively, coordinator Gus Bradley changed his stripes to counter All-World quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. It led to some lineup adjustments, which the guys discuss on Sunday's show.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.