Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: 20-17 Upset Win Over Chiefs

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the Colts' improbable, 20-17 win over Patrick Mahomes and the visiting Chiefs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts did the unthinkable in Week 3, defeating the high-powered Chiefs. How and why did it happen? Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Coming into Sunday's matchup, very few people (including Jake and Zach) gave the Colts the confidence to win. In their defense, the Colts were 0-1-1 and coming off of a 24-0 shutout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, in true Colts fashion, they stood up tall to the toughest task.

Offensively, the line was still a disaster, but quarterback Matt Ryan was able to move the ball late and come up with the fourth-quarter comeback. Rookie Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods were critical in the outcome.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defensively, coordinator Gus Bradley changed his stripes to counter All-World quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. It led to some lineup adjustments, which the guys discuss on Sunday's show.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) pulls in a touchdown catch while being guarded by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) putting the Indianapolis Colts ahead with 24 seconds left in the game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Get Improbable Win Over Chiefs

By Jake Arthur
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann blocks Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (59) during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Colts, Chiefs Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Colts, Chiefs Week 3 Preview: Improvement Needed Against Toughest Opponent

By Jake Arthur
Michael Pittman TD Celebration
News

Colts, Chiefs Injury Report: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce are Back

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) knocks away a touchdown pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) during the first quarter of their game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Indianapolis Colts At Kansas City Chiefs In Nfl Week 5 Sunday Oct 6 2019
News

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Chiefs in Week 3

By Andrew Moore
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gets the first down and is brought down shortly after by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) and cornerback Pierre Desir (35) in the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Indianapolis Colts Play The Kansas City Chiefs At Arrowhead Stadium In Afc Playoffs 2019
News

Colts' Shaquille Leonard, Bernhard Raimann Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

By Jake Arthur
An Indianapolis Colts fan cheers at the start of their game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Indianapolis Colts At Kansas City Chiefs In Nfl Week 5 Sunday Oct 6 2019
News

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Chiefs | Week 3

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts Offensive Line and Matt Ryan
News

Colts OL Failing the Grade According to PFF

By HH Staff