Looking Ahead at Colts Quarterback Options After This Season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Friday news that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers will become a high school football head coach in Alabama upon NFL retirement reiterated the 38-year-old’s future plan.

As he candidly advised in a March conference call after agreeing to a one-year, $25-million contract to join the Colts, Rivers looks forward to one day coaching his two sons in high school. They’re 12 and 8, so there’s time before that happens.

Rivers shouldn’t be the only one looking ahead. It’s never too soon for the Colts to be examining quarterback considerations after 2020. Here’s a list of possibilities, presumably in chronological order, barring a trade.

Rivers earns another year

If Rivers thrives in a balanced offense with a strong rushing game and consistent pass protection, the Colts probably won’t hesitate to bring him back for another year. He’s said he is taking this situation year-by-year, so expect the going rate to be about the same for 2021.

But he has to play well, probably exceedingly so, perhaps worthy of a ninth Pro Bowl nod. Anything less than excellent and the Colts don’t need to fork out that kind of money again.

Sign free agent

If at first you don’t succeed … OK, so maybe the odds of history repeating itself in back-to-back years are rather long if the Rivers plan ends after one season.

This always sounds like the easiest answer, but it’s not every year that Tom Brady and Philip Rivers are available as options. The 2021 list isn’t exactly promising. Any takers on Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston, or maybe Cam Newton?

Yeah, didn’t think so. And don’t bother considering the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott. He’s not going anywhere.

Acquire a veteran

As far-fetched as this might sound, perhaps the Green Bay Packers eventually part with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in two years?

Rodgers haters, just hold on for a second after spewing a beverage.

The list of NFL QBs known for not necessarily playing nice is lengthy, and many of those enormously self-assured individuals are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Rodgers is headed down the road.

The Colts need to consider all options and this might be the best if GM Chris Ballard has the nerve to pull the trigger again, like when he traded a first-round pick to acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner two months ago. It would take more than one pick to get Rodgers, but don’t be surprised if he relocates before 2022.

Rodgers, who turns 37 in December, is signed through 2023. He’s costing the Packers $21.642 million in 2020, then $26.352 million, $39.852 million, and $28.352 million. Notice that salary spike? If the Packers wanted to move him, it stands to reason the best time would be before that biggest number in 2022.

The Packers sent a shockwave through the recent NFL draft’s first round by trading up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. In two years, if convinced Love can be the guy, Rodgers will be on the market. And with the way the Packers don't seem to be doing enough to surround him with weapons, he might welcome a change.

Count on draft

Next spring’s NFL draft is probably the most realistic means of accomplishing the ultimate goal. Yes, the Colts just selected Washington quarterback Jacob Eason in the fourth round, so nobody is closing the book on him developing enough to become the franchise quarterback. That might take a couple of years.

What if the Colts used a first- or second-round selection on a QB who is NFL ready? Don’t include Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Trading up to one of the first selections would cost the Colts too much. Yes, that’s presuming the Colts have a decent 2020 season and are farther back in the draft pecking order. Expect Ohio State’s Justin Fields to be out of the question, too, presuming he comes out early. Bad teams draft in the top 10 for a reason, and that often starts with needing a quarterback.

The list of “keep-and-eye-on” prospects includes Texas' Sam Ehlinger, Georgia's Jamie Newman, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, Texas A & M’s Kellen Mond, Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Purdy and Lance could decide to stay in school.

Ehlinger impressed scouts when he had a monster game against LSU and QB Joe Burrow, recently selected No. 1 overall. The Longhorns QB completed 27 of 41 passes for 401 yards, four TDs, and no interceptions. He also ran for 60 yards and a score. Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, passed for 2,868 yards with 26 TDs and 11 interceptions last season. He’s also a mobile threat with 574 yards rushing and six TDs.

A familiar face?

Wouldn’t it be something if Andrew Luck woke up one glorious morning with an epiphany to come out of retirement and return to the Colts, he grabs his outdated cell phone and immediately calls owner Jim Irsay?

Yeah, OK, that’s too unrealistic of a dream to come true.

