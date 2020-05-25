AllColts
Top Stories
News

Manning, Brady, Tiger, Phil Pursuit of Birdies More Entertaining with Tweets

The team of (from left) Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods defeated the duo of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in Sunday's Capital One "The Match: Champions for Charity," which raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.PGAtour.com

Phillip B. Wilson

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods edged rivals Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, but the real winners — aside from those aided by $20 million donated to COVID-19 relief efforts — were viewers following Sunday’s Capital One “The Match: Champions for Charity” golf event on Twitter.

A sports nation that has been agonizingly idle for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic had the opportunity to add to the entertainment via social media as the team of Manning-Woods prevailed 1-up at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

“It was really a special experience,” Manning said. “I was not comfortable the entire time, from the first tee all the way down here. But knowing that $20 million was raised and helping people that are really going through tough times, it was an honor for Tom and I both to be invited by Phil and Tiger to play in this match. Really, it’s something that I will always remember and cherish."

The format was four-ball (best ball) on the front nine, then modified alternate shot on the back nine. Manning and Woods had a three-shot lead through six holes before Brady and Mickelson rallied to make it close at the end.

Those watching the nationally televised match enjoyed an added bonus from social media as Peyton’s brother Eli Manning, who just joined Twitter on Saturday and immediately traded tweet barbs with Brady, led a chorus of hilarious commentaries on the round.

Brady started the good-natured ribbing when warming up with Manning.

Peyton’s golf cart honored his original NFL team, the Indianapolis Colts, who joined the Twitter party in making an observation about the playing conditions. The starting time was delayed 45 minutes by rain. The Colts reminded fans of their legendary quarterback's past experience with precipitation in the Sunshine State as a Super Bowl XLI MVP in 2007 in Miami.

Eli joked that delay had him thinking about expanding his social-media reach.

Miked up as well as being seen with cameras on each of their golf carts, the interaction between players was quite entertaining, especially the quarterbacks. Their intense NFL rivalry carried over with continual trash talk.

Before the match started, Peyton joked about caddy choices, which included New England coach Bill Belichick. Brady departed from the Patriots in free agency and signed with Tampa Bay.

Foles, who while with Philadelphia defeated Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018, couldn't resist a tweet.

Eli showed why he’s an immediate must-follow — in one day he already had 228,900 Twitter followers and counting — with his constant chirping.

When he joined Twitter on Saturday, Peyton’s younger brother paraphrased a line from the basketball movie Hoosiers. Brady, who has 1.1 million followers, teased the retired New York Giants quarterback, whose two Super Bowl rings came at the expense of Brady and the Patriots. So the needling commenced.

Eli responded to Brady in kind.

That adequately summed up how Brady was spraying the ball off the tee early on. Evidently lacking confidence in his driver, he was using a metal fairway wood but still sending the tee shots wide right into the brush.

TV commentator Charles Barkley started harping on the six-time Super Bowl winner. And there was this observation from NFL pass-rushing great J.J. Watt.

Brady finally “joined the match” with the shot of the round as he holed an approach from just beyond 100 yards on the seventh hole for birdie.

PGA Tour golfer Brooks Koepka donated $100,000 for Brady’s shot.

Woods almost made Brady’s incredible shot for naught. Tiger had a long eagle putt to win the hole and it barely lipped out. Brady joked that he blew on it.

Peyton was hot with his irons on par-three holes. He birdied the par-three No. 4 with a 25-foot putt.

Peyton also birdied the eighth hole, another par three, but Mickelson halved the hole with his own two.

When Brady stuck his tee shot to about 4 feet on the par-three 16th, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson donated 100,000 meals to the cause. Wilson’s contribution increased to 300,000 meals as Mickelson and Manning also struck shots inside of 12 feet.

Not to be outdone by Brady, Peyton’s shot rolled to within 17.5 inches of the cup to win closest-to-the-hole, a $125,000 donation. Mickelson sank his putt off Brady’s shot to halve the hole.

Here’s pgatour.com's hole-by-hole match recap.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's Missing on This Sentimental Sunday?

Historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway won’t be pulsating today with the excitement of the Indianapolis 500. The race has been postponed to August due to the coronavirus pandemic, but race fans instinctively yearn for the speed, sound, and adrenaline rush that only comes from “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Best Offseason Moves

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments shifts its focus to the biggest offseason move for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Sean Combs

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Sean Combs, 27, of Chicago. A Colts fan since the early 2000s shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Fantasy: How Many TDs Will Colts QB Philip Rivers Throw in 2020?

Philip Rivers will be looking to bounce back in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Sports Illustrated Gambling and Fantasy analyst JaimeEisner and AllColts editor Phillip B. Wilson give their predictions.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Footballfan55

Peyton Manning Week: Five Enduring Memories From Covering No. 18

From media interactions to recounting important Indianapolis Colts triumphs that included the opportunity to cover two Super Bowls, following quarterback Peyton Manning was never ho-hum.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Linebacker Anthony Walker Enthused About Offseason Addition of Fellow Floridian Xavier Rhodes

The Indianapolis Colts’ leading tackler in 2019 is encouraged by general manager Chris Ballard’s offseason moves to bolster the defense, which included signing cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Walker and Rhodes, both from Miami, have been working out together.

Phillip B. Wilson

'The Match' Commercials Include Peyton Manning's Face in Caddyshack

Sunday’s golf showdown with Manning and Tiger Woods taking on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson inspired TV commercials with Manning’s face digitally imposed into favorite scenes from the golf movie Caddyshack.

Phillip B. Wilson

If No Fans in Stands, Colts Would Lose Less than Most Teams

Forbes ranking slots the Indianapolis Colts 27th out of 32 teams in terms of lost revenue if fans aren't permitted to attend NFL games in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Phillip B. Wilson

Peyton Manning Week: His Impact on Indianapolis Extends Far Beyond Football

Quarterback Peyton Manning made it hip to be an Indianapolis Colts fan in a Hoosier hysteria city previously known for basketball and the Indy 500. But he’s meant so much more to the community, where his name is still on a children’s hospital and his PeyBack Foundation continues charity endeavors that have, as one former mayor put it, “made Indianapolis a better place to live.”

Phillip B. Wilson

Ryan Kelly is Colts O-Line 'Alpha Dog' Anchor that Coach Frank Reich Desired

Center Ryan Kelly has continued to improve in four NFL seasons, making his first Pro Bowl in 2019. He’s become the offensive line leader that Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich wanted.

Phillip B. Wilson