‘The Match’ Commercials Include Peyton Manning’s Face in Caddyshack

Phillip B. Wilson

In preparation for Capital One’s "The Match: Champions For Charity" golf event on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, across TNT, TBS, truTV & HLN) with Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods playing against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, sponsor Michelob ULTRA will have new ads, beer, and merchandise giveaways.

Using deep fake technology, Manning’s face has been placed into favorite scenes from the Warner Bros. Pictures cinematic classic Caddyshack. The ads aren’t as funny as Manning’s previous works for MasterCard or Sprint, but they add to his legend as a commercial icon.

“The Match represents a special moment for our national community as it reintroduces the joy of watching live sports from our homes, all while bringing together some of the world’s greatest athletes for a charitable cause,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president, Michelob ULTRA. “We believe that golf is best enjoyed with a beer in hand, which is why we’re excited to help fans celebrate this moment in sports history.”

To further commemorate the return of sports, Michelob ULTRA is also releasing three new commercials featuring a one-of-a-kind golf beer cart that fans will have a chance to win, along with other merchandise, during "The Match" broadcast. Consumers can enter for a chance to win by following @MichelobULTRA on social Twitter and using #ULTRAPrizeScramble and #Sweepstakes*.

In addition, Michelob ULTRA is giving fans a common rooting interest during "The Match" – a round of beer on ULTRA for a hole-in-one. If either of the two golf legends or their dependable partners hit a hole-in-one, Michelob ULTRA is offering a 6-pack of beer** to sports fans across the country. Visit www.michelobultra.com/thematch for full details on how to redeem.

Michelob ULTRA is furthering support "The Match: Champions for Charity" with a $150,000 donation to the American Red Cross. The brand will also host a special on-course challenge for "The Match" participants, with a substantial donation from WarnerMedia and the players to charity on the line.

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity with Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson joined by Peyton Manning & Tom Brady airs live on Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET across TNT, TBS, truTV & HLN, with a pre-match show on the Bleacher Report app at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

