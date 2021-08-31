Moore: 2021 Colts' 53-Man Roster Prediction (Final Version)

With multiple players to be placed on injured reserve after final cuts on Tuesday and others placed on the COVID-19 list, this “final” roster prediction is far from final. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

The 2021 NFL preseason wrapped up this past weekend, and that brings another challenge for teams around the league.

All teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, making for tough decisions.

For the Indianapolis Colts, this was already going to be a difficult process as they were going to have to cut ties with some good players.

But that is what Chris Ballard wants; a roster that is very competitive and challenging to make.

Unfortunately, with the string of injuries and players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the process of predicting the Colts’ final 53-man roster just got that much more challenging.

So without further ado, here is my “final” 2021 53-man roster prediction for the Colts and what moves we could see in the coming days.

*Note: Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list do not count against the 53-man roster total.

Quarterback (2): Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger (Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list)

Wentz returned to the practice field last week and all seemed to be on pace for him to start Week One. Ideally, Frank Reich wanted to see Wentz get in two full weeks of practice before the opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday and is reported to be a close contact, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. This means Wentz will be out for at least five days if he continues to test negative. While Wentz still looks to be on pace to start against the Seahawks, this week was big in terms of his recovery and seeing how his surgically repaired foot responded after consecutive days in full team practice.

This also means Eason will continue to take the starting reps at quarterback until Wentz returns, having won the backup competition against Ehlinger. Ehlinger will make the roster, but then it is assumed he will be placed on injured reserve (IR) after suffering a sprained knee in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. With Wentz on the COVID-19 list and Ehlinger going on IR, don’t be surprised if Brett Hundley is brought back after Ehlinger goes on IR to give the Colts another arm until Wentz returns.

Running Back (4): Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

The Colts will enter the 2021 season with a *knock on wood* fully healthy running back group. Taylor looks to build on his fantastic rookie season after looking phenomenal in camp. Hines will continue to be a weapon in all facets of the offense. Wilkins rounds out the group with his ability to come in when needed and contributions on special teams.

Mack is the wild card in this group. Mack will spell Taylor at times when needed, but how will he look after tearing his Achilles last year? He’ll have to prove he’s back to 100%.

Wide Receiver (6): T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon (Zach Pascal on the Reserve/COVID-19 list)

More bad news for the Colts comes when talking about the receiver group. On Sunday, it was reported Hilton would be sidelined multiple weeks with a neck and upper back injury. He will most likely be headed to IR until he can return. Monday was no better, as Zach Pascal was placed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact.

With the two elder statesmen of the Colts’ receiver room sidelined, the young guys must step up.

Pittman and Campbell are both second-round picks looking to make big jumps and become focal points of the offense. Strachan has shown flashes of being a special talent in camp while Dulin continues to be an asset at gunner.

This is an opportunity for Patmon to make his case for the roster. It was looking unlikely that he would be kept after final cuts, but the second-year receiver will now have his chance to prove he belongs.

Tight End (3): Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

Another group with no real surprises. The always dependable Doyle along with Alie-Cox will both help to move the chains and provide blocking support. This includes giving help to Julién Davenport as he will start at left tackle until Eric Fisher returns.

The Colts have big plans for Granson, as Reich wants to use him as a mismatch tight end down the field. The rookie had an up and down preseason but has the potential to be a weapon for the Colts.

Offensive Line (9): Quenton Nelson, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Will Holden, Chris Reed, Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Joey Hunt (Eric Fisher and Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list)

The offensive line has experienced struggles and injuries all preseason. Now they are also dealing with two starters on the COVID-19 list in Fisher and Kelly. Fisher is also still recovering from his torn Achilles but is thought to be close to a return.

The other starters of Nelson, Glowinski, and Smith look to get into a groove with Davenport as he will hold down the reins at left tackle for now. Holden will serve as the backup swing tackle, and the Colts have plenty of depth in Reed, Pinter, and Fries. Hunt stays on the list until Kelly can return, but could be headed for the practice squad once that happens.

Defensive Line (10): Kwity Paye, Grover Stewart, DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Antwaun Woods, Andrew Brown, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Dayo Odeyingbo

The defensive line was a tough group to pick as the room filled out. The presumed starters will be Paye, Stewart, Buckner, and Lewis. Turay and Banogu had fantastic training camps and will look to give the defense some extra pass rush help.

In the middle, Woods wins the backup nose tackle spot behind Stewart even though he has been nursing a hamstring injury. Brown surprisingly earns the other defensive tackle spot with his ability to rush the passer from the inside, as he displayed throughout the preseason.

I have Odeyingbo making the active roster and then being placed on IR instead of starting the season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). If he starts on PUP, he cannot practice or play for the first six weeks of the season. The Colts think he isn’t far away, and putting him on IR means he would only have to sit out three weeks before he could return.

Linebacker (6): Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Matthew Adams, Jordan Glasgow

The Colts bring back the same group as a year ago, minus Anthony Walker. Leonard and Okereke will be a powerful duo manning the middle of the defense, with Franklin coming in as the SAM in three linebacker situations.

The other three linebackers all have roles on special teams, especially Adams and Glasgow. Speed was battling with Franklin for the SAM spot until an injury hammered his quest for the spot.

Cornerbacks (6): Kenny Moore, Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie, Marvell Tell III, Isaiah Rodgers

The top of the cornerback group is very solid with Moore and Rhodes. After that, it seems a little dicey.

Ya-Sin looks like he will hold on to his starting spot for now, but it will continue to be a battle once Carrie returns from his knee injury. Carrie had been taking the majority of the starting reps before he sustained the injury against the Carolina Panthers. Rodgers has also stated his claim for the other starting outside corner spot with his stellar playmaking abilities in camp.

I had put forth the idea before the game against the Lions that Tell may be a possible surprise-cut candidate. However, with the play of the corners being a tad shaky in camp, and none of the other safeties standing out in the final preseason game, Tell makes the cut. After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Tell will need to prove he has not regressed in his development.

Safeties (4): Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, George Odum, Andre Chachere

The Colts love what they have in their young safety tandem of Blackmon and Willis. Odum was a First-Team All-Pro last year for his work on special teams and has carved out an important role.

The final safety spot goes to Chachere, a guy who earned the spot with his play on the field and his position versatility. Chachere can play safety, both outside and inside corner positions, and contribute on special teams. He earns the final roster spot over rookie Shawn Davis, who the Colts will look to bring back on the practice squad.

Specialists (3): Rodrigo Blankenship, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes

Blankenship has been perfect throughout training camp and the preseason, firmly holding onto the kicking job and displaying power on his kicks that was not there last year. Sanchez and Rhodes round out a very good specialists group for Indy.

Notable Cuts: RB Benny LeMay, RB Deon Jackson, WR DeMichael Harris, TE Farrod Green, DE Isaac Rochell, DT Taylor Stallworth, SAF Shawn Davis

