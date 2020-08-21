More Colts News Off Field Than On

INDIANAPOLIS — When the news from Indianapolis Colts training camp is off the field as opposed to what is happening in practice, that typically pertains to the injuries regarding key players.

Such was the case Friday, when the Colts completed their fourth padded practice, but their second consecutive workout without All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The team reported that Buckner has a hand injury, which isn’t believed to be serious, but they’re playing it safe with their star player.

That’s why Buckner, even when he did practice earlier in the week, didn’t participate in one-on-one drills. The Colts are protecting that hand.

Defensive tackle/end Denico Autry has an ankle issue that kept him sidelined on Friday. Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle also rested for a second consecutive practice with a neck injury.

These aren't believed to be too serious, but are worth noting.

On the field, quarterback Philip Rivers was on target with few incompletions as he threw TD passes to tight end Trey Burton and wide receiver Zach Pascal. The throw to Burton was a beauty, over-the-middle to the back of the end zone with Burton making a nifty grab.

Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14), shown stretching before Friday's practice, caught a TD pass from quarterback Philip Rivers in the 11-on-11 session. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard brought his usual intensity with a couple of pass break-ups. Nothing “The Maniac” ever does is quiet. When he makes a play, everybody notices and hears it.

Second-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has been playing well. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said on a Zoom video call after practice that he’s been impressed with the development of the young defensive back.

Second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell had another solid day in displaying tremendous speed and elusiveness.

The running back group continues to get plenty of pass-catching work, especially when Rivers is throwing. The 17th-year quarterback likes to make those check-down throws, so running backs Marlon Mack, rookie Jonathan Taylor, and Nyheim Hines are well-aware to be ready.

Mack said in a post-practice Zoom video call that he’s enjoyed catching more passes and that the position group has been reminded that Rivers will throw to them often. Such has been the case.

The Colts practice in pads again on Saturday and Sunday at the team complex before shifting the routine to Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. Monday workout that is not open to the public.

