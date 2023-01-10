New Signings: Colts Announce Contract Extensions, Future Deals

The Indianapolis Colts have announced two contract extensions and 12 reserve/future signings.

This is a huge offseason ahead for the Indianapolis Colts, featuring a head coaching search, the likely drafting of a new quarterback, and some key free-agent moves.

Before the fireworks officially begin, though, the Colts laid the groundwork for the depth of their roster on Monday by announcing 12 reserve/future deals for defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, safeties Henry Black, Marcel Dabo, and Trevor Denbow, guard Arlington Hambright, offensive tackle Jordan Murray, linebackers Segun Olubi and Forrest Rhyne, running back Aaron Shampklin, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, cornerback David Vereen, and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

The Colts also announced a pair of contract extensions for running back Deon Jackson and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Jackson (6'0", 220, 23 years old) is in his second season as an undrafted free agent and saw action in 16 games (2 starts) in 2022, carrying the ball 68 times for 236 yards (3.5 avg.) and 1 touchdown as well as 30 receptions (34 targets) for 209 yards (7.0 avg.) and another score.

Williams (6'2", 302, 24) has also concluded his second season, appearing in five games for the Colts in 2022 and totaling 2 tackles and 1 quarterback hit.

Dabo (6'0", 208, 23) and Denbow (5'10", 208, 24) are a couple of promising, yet unknown first-year prospects. The Colts acquired Dabo out of Germany through the International Player Portal and increased his usage throughout training camp and the preseason. Denbow is viewed as a potentially high-end special teamer.

A couple of rookie undrafted linebackers cracked the lineup this season as well. Olubi (6'2", 220, 23) played in two games for the Colts, totaling 1 tackle, and Rhyne (6'1", 233, 23) played in three games, also totaling 1 tackle.

