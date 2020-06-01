AllColts
Top Stories
News

NFL Fantasy Football Backfield Battle: Colts’ Marlon Mack or Jonathan Taylor?

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL fantasy football owners will have a decision to make when choosing between the Indianapolis Colts’ top two running backs, incumbent starter Marlon Mack or rookie second-round selection Jonathan Taylor.

Well, make that three backs, because third-down specialist Nyheim Hines is an excellent pass catcher with 107 receptions for 745 yards and two TDs in addition to 137 rushes for 513 yards and four rushing scores in two years.

But back to Mack and Taylor, who are expected to share the “Run The Damn Ball” workload in an offense that ranked seventh in rushing in 2019.

Mack enters his fourth NFL season after rushing for a career-best 1,091 yards last year. He 908 yards in 2018. What catches fantasy eyes are his 20 rushing TDs in three seasons.

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack, who rushed for a career-best 1,091 yards in his third NFL season, is expected to share the 2020 workload with rookie Jonathan Taylor.
The Colts' Marlon Mack has 2,357 rushing yards and 20 rush TDs in three NFL seasons.Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

Enter Taylor, selected 41th overall out of Wisconsin, where he ran for 6,174 yards and 50 TDs on 926 carries in three college seasons. The Colts are enthused about how Taylor brings power, speed, and big-play capability to the offensive equation.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts, is a popular NFL fantasy pick for his rookie debut in 2020.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, a Colts' second-round pick, is a popular fantasy option.Rick Wood/USA TODAY Sports

So which is the best fantasy pick?

The Colts obviously don’t think in terms of fantasy football, but head coach Frank Reich discussed his backfield options on a Monday Zoom video conference call with media.

First things first, Mack should be considered the starter for now.

“There’s definitely inherent respect for the starting returner in my mind,” Reich said. “That’s the way that I see this. Although, I think I used the phrase – I’d like to think that I used the phrase, when I said it or if I didn’t say it, I heard someone else say it and I thought it was a good phrase so I was taking ownership of it — that it was not the one-two punch but the one-one punch.

“I’d like to think I coined that phrase when I was talking about Marlon and Jonathan. I probably didn’t, but in my own mind, I did. I see it as a one-one (punch) and I see that on many fronts. The way the league has gone and the way role-playing has been elevated in our league, it’s made it prominent like – we use to say in San Diego that when we had for instance Danny Woodhead, he was not our starter, but he was a role-playing starter. He played such a significant role. He had 80 catches in a year.”

That’s why Reich is convinced Hines will have his moments, too.

“We’re talking about Marlon and Jonathan, what about Nyheim?” the coach said. “Nyheim is such a good third-down back. He’ll play a prominent part. In some ways he’s a starter, he’s a role-playing starter. Your second tight end, your third receiver, those guys – the way our offense roles and even defensively, the way we substitute and get everybody involved, the role-playing thing is really accentuated, very important.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts Trust How Their Players Will Deal With Unrest

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich addressed players on the national outcry about racism stemming from last week’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked protests nationwide. Reich said a couple of Colts have participated in protests.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Coach Frank Reich Makes Statement on Injustice

After the Minneapolis death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country, including in Indianapolis where two people were killed on Saturday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was moved to offer his own words on society’s struggle with racism.

Phillip B. Wilson

It's Easy to Accept Indianapolis Colts' Belief in Quarterback Philip Rivers, But Hold Off

Third-year Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich insists 38-year-old Philip Rivers is an elite quarterback. But some of Rivers’ decisions in a subpar 2019 with the Chargers aren’t easily ignored.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Krazyelf

Inside AFC South: Best Draft Choices

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments shifts focus to the best 2020 NFL draft selections for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Jaysn Murphy

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Jaysn Murphy, 30, of Fort Wayne, Ind. A Colts fan since the Jim Harbaugh-Marshall Faulk days shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Film Study: Analyzing Philip Rivers' 20 INTs to Discern Tendencies

The Indianapolis Colts are convinced they can get elite play from 38-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers. After watching his 20 interceptions with the L.A. Chargers, there’s no question a bounce-back season starts with reigning in the veteran passer’s gunslinging mentality.

Phillip B. Wilson

Random Questions For Indianapolis Colts Coach Frank Reich: Prepping For No Fans in Stands, Evaluating Rookies, O-Line Depth

As the unusual virtual offseason continues, third-year Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich gives his thoughts on, among other hot topics, preparing for NFL games being played without fans.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Trio in NFL List of Top Players Under 25, but No Darius Leonard

Offensive left guard Quenton Nelson, right tackle Braden Smith, and strongside linebacker Bobby Okereke have distinguished themselves among the NFL’s best, young players, according to NFL.com's Marc Sessler. But his list left out another in Indianapolis Colts weakside linebacker Darius Leonard.

Phillip B. Wilson

Why We Can Never Be Sure About NFL Prospects

The annual influx of college stars to the NFL is always full of promise on draft day, but the rigors of the pro game are often downright humbling. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell learned that in 2019.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Dustin Bishop

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Dustin Bishop, 37, of Tulsa, Okla. He lived in Indianapolis at a young age before moving to Oklahoma, where he represents the horseshoe every chance he gets. He shares his team takes in a Tuesday question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24