NFL Picks: Week 8

Phillip B. Wilson

After bottoming out at .500 the previous week, along came a modest measure of resurrection with an 11-3 Week 7.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) return to action after a bye with a toss-up road game against the Detroit Lions (3-3) on Sunday at Ford Field. The Colts are slight favorites, 2.5 to 3 points depending upon the oddsmaker.

The only problem with this week’s games are primetime matchups that could be unwatchable. Atlanta Falcons (1-6) at Carolina Panthers (3-4) on Thursday night? Dallas Cowboys (2-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) on Sunday night? Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) at N.Y. Giants (1-6) on Monday Night Football?

Here’s hoping the rest of the games will be more entertaining. That starts with the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) visiting the Baltimore Ravens (5-1). Two of the AFC’s elite going at it should be fun.

Good luck, pickers!

PhilB’s Picks

Falcons at Panthers — Panthers

Patriots at Bills — Bills

Titans at Bengals — Titans

Raiders at Browns — Browns

Colts at Lions — Colts

Vikings at Packers — Packers

Jets at Chiefs — Chiefs

Rams at Dolphins — Rams

Steelers at Ravens — Ravens

Chargers at Broncos — Broncos

Saints at Bears — Bears

49ers at Seahawks — Seahawks

Cowboys at Eagles — Eagles

Buccaneers at Giants — Buccaneers

Week 4 — 11-3 (.786)

Overall — 68-36-1 (.652)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard to Return, But Center Ryan Kelly Iffy for Sunday

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard will play in Sunday’s game at Detroit after missing two starts with a groin injury. But All-Pro center Ryan Kelly’s status is uncertain due to a knee injury.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, Week 8: Colts Recharged for Motor City After Bye

There’s nothing like some rest before a road trip. The Colts, coming off a bye, will try to improve to 5-2 against the Detroit Lions.

Phillip B. Wilson

2020 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 8: Who Starts Sunday at Detroit Lions?

The Colts are refreshed from a bye weekend off as they prepare to visit Detroit. Here's who fantasy owners should be considering.

Jake Arthur

Colts Healthier in Returning to Practice

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and defensive end Kemoko Turay will be in the lineup soon after getting up to speed in practice.

Phillip B. Wilson

Rush to Judgment on Colts Pass Rush?

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has provided continual pocket pressure, but how are the rest of the Indianapolis Colts doing after six games when it comes to getting sacks and quarterback hits?

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Bye Offers Too Much Time to Think

The Indianapolis Colts’ weekend off meant watching other teams play and gaining more perspective on this season.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts: PFF Bye Week Evaluation

During down time which includes the Indianapolis Colts doing some self-scouting, here’s what Pro Football Focus has liked so far.

Jake Arthur

Inside AFC South: Top Contract-Year Players

The series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on which player in a contract year has been the best.

Phillip B. Wilson

Survey: Colts Fans Don't Complain Much

As NFL fan bases go, the Indianapolis Colts’ Blue Nation is one of the best in the league at not griping too much, according to a recent survey of 5,103 fans across the country by MI Bets.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Fantasy Football Bye Week Evaluation

As the Indianapolis Colts enjoy some time off during the bye weekend, here’s a review of player fantasy values through Week 6.

Jake Arthur