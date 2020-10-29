NFL Picks: Week 8
Phillip B. Wilson
After bottoming out at .500 the previous week, along came a modest measure of resurrection with an 11-3 Week 7.
The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) return to action after a bye with a toss-up road game against the Detroit Lions (3-3) on Sunday at Ford Field. The Colts are slight favorites, 2.5 to 3 points depending upon the oddsmaker.
The only problem with this week’s games are primetime matchups that could be unwatchable. Atlanta Falcons (1-6) at Carolina Panthers (3-4) on Thursday night? Dallas Cowboys (2-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) on Sunday night? Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) at N.Y. Giants (1-6) on Monday Night Football?
Here’s hoping the rest of the games will be more entertaining. That starts with the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) visiting the Baltimore Ravens (5-1). Two of the AFC’s elite going at it should be fun.
Good luck, pickers!
PhilB’s Picks
Falcons at Panthers — Panthers
Patriots at Bills — Bills
Titans at Bengals — Titans
Raiders at Browns — Browns
Colts at Lions — Colts
Vikings at Packers — Packers
Jets at Chiefs — Chiefs
Rams at Dolphins — Rams
Steelers at Ravens — Ravens
Chargers at Broncos — Broncos
Saints at Bears — Bears
49ers at Seahawks — Seahawks
Cowboys at Eagles — Eagles
Buccaneers at Giants — Buccaneers
Week 4 — 11-3 (.786)
Overall — 68-36-1 (.652)
(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)