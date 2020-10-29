NFL Picks: Week 8

After bottoming out at .500 the previous week, along came a modest measure of resurrection with an 11-3 Week 7.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) return to action after a bye with a toss-up road game against the Detroit Lions (3-3) on Sunday at Ford Field. The Colts are slight favorites, 2.5 to 3 points depending upon the oddsmaker.

The only problem with this week’s games are primetime matchups that could be unwatchable. Atlanta Falcons (1-6) at Carolina Panthers (3-4) on Thursday night? Dallas Cowboys (2-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) on Sunday night? Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) at N.Y. Giants (1-6) on Monday Night Football?

Here’s hoping the rest of the games will be more entertaining. That starts with the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) visiting the Baltimore Ravens (5-1). Two of the AFC’s elite going at it should be fun.

Good luck, pickers!

AFC Team Sites

NFC Team Sites

SI Fantasy

SI Gambling

PhilB’s Picks

Falcons at Panthers — Panthers

Patriots at Bills — Bills

Titans at Bengals — Titans

Raiders at Browns — Browns

Colts at Lions — Colts

Vikings at Packers — Packers

Jets at Chiefs — Chiefs

Rams at Dolphins — Rams

Steelers at Ravens — Ravens

Chargers at Broncos — Broncos

Saints at Bears — Bears

49ers at Seahawks — Seahawks

Cowboys at Eagles — Eagles

Buccaneers at Giants — Buccaneers

Week 4 — 11-3 (.786)

Overall — 68-36-1 (.652)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)