Odell Beckham Jr. to Colts 'Heating Up?'

Much has been made throughout the spring and summer about the Indianapolis Colts deciding not to sign a veteran wide receiver.

Gone are T.Y. Hilton, though the Colts have continued discussions with the franchise great, and Zach Pascal as the veteran signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Michael Pittman Jr. remains the only proven option within the Colts' wide receiver room.

But could that be changing soon?

Rashaad McGinnis of The Blue Stable reported on Tuesday that talks between wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Colts are 'heating up,' according to a reliable source. Beckham was with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams last season and played a key role in helping the Rams capture the Super Bowl LVI championship.

In 2021, Beckham tallied 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games with the Browns and Rams. He really made an impact in the playoffs with the Rams with 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately for Beckham, he went down with a knee injury in the Super Bowl and had surgery to repair his ACL in late February.

Beckham is currently a free agent, particularly because there is not a set date when he will be healthy. With Beckham still recovering from surgery, he will likely miss the first part of the regular season. But when he is healthy, Beckham has shown that he can have a big impact and help elevate an offense.

For the Colts, the move to sign Beckham would be interesting. Behind Pittman, the Colts currently have Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, and Ashton Dulin as their next three receivers. Campbell has the talent to be a threat at wide receiver, but he will need to prove he can stay healthy. Pierce has looked good in training camp and looks like he belongs, but is expected to go through a learning curve, as every rookie wide receiver does. Dulin has shown flashes but has primarily been a backup and special teams player in his career.

Signing Beckham would give the Colts another proven weapon at the wide receiver position next to Pittman and someone who could make plays for quarterback Matt Ryan down the field. For an offense looking to become more dynamic in 2022, Beckham would help the Colts accomplish that.

Since Beckham would not be available to start the regular season, the Colts would still have time to evaluate their current group of wideouts to begin the year and allow them to carve out roles. Beckham could then be eased back into things and provide an extra spark in the offense down the stretch.

There have been conversations in the past about Beckham's maturity and whether or not he was a team player. These rumors came from his time with the Browns and even before that when he played for the New York Giants. However, those issues do not seem to be around anymore, as all reports out of Los Angeles talked about Beckham as a hard worker, a good teammate, and someone dedicated to winning.

Will the Colts add Beckham? Only time will tell. However, the Colts' wide receiver group would look much more formidable with OBJ in the fold.

Should the Colts sign Odell Beckham Jr.? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

