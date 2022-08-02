Skip to main content

Odell Beckham Jr. to Colts 'Heating Up?'

A report from Tuesday signals Indy may be looking to add OBJ to their wide receiver corps.

Much has been made throughout the spring and summer about the Indianapolis Colts deciding not to sign a veteran wide receiver.

Gone are T.Y. Hilton, though the Colts have continued discussions with the franchise great, and Zach Pascal as the veteran signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Michael Pittman Jr. remains the only proven option within the Colts' wide receiver room.

But could that be changing soon?

Rashaad McGinnis of The Blue Stable reported on Tuesday that talks between wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Colts are 'heating up,' according to a reliable source. Beckham was with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams last season and played a key role in helping the Rams capture the Super Bowl LVI championship.

In 2021, Beckham tallied 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games with the Browns and Rams. He really made an impact in the playoffs with the Rams with 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately for Beckham, he went down with a knee injury in the Super Bowl and had surgery to repair his ACL in late February.

Beckham is currently a free agent, particularly because there is not a set date when he will be healthy. With Beckham still recovering from surgery, he will likely miss the first part of the regular season. But when he is healthy, Beckham has shown that he can have a big impact and help elevate an offense.

For the Colts, the move to sign Beckham would be interesting. Behind Pittman, the Colts currently have Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, and Ashton Dulin as their next three receivers. Campbell has the talent to be a threat at wide receiver, but he will need to prove he can stay healthy. Pierce has looked good in training camp and looks like he belongs, but is expected to go through a learning curve, as every rookie wide receiver does. Dulin has shown flashes but has primarily been a backup and special teams player in his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Signing Beckham would give the Colts another proven weapon at the wide receiver position next to Pittman and someone who could make plays for quarterback Matt Ryan down the field. For an offense looking to become more dynamic in 2022, Beckham would help the Colts accomplish that.

Since Beckham would not be available to start the regular season, the Colts would still have time to evaluate their current group of wideouts to begin the year and allow them to carve out roles. Beckham could then be eased back into things and provide an extra spark in the offense down the stretch.

There have been conversations in the past about Beckham's maturity and whether or not he was a team player. These rumors came from his time with the Browns and even before that when he played for the New York Giants. However, those issues do not seem to be around anymore, as all reports out of Los Angeles talked about Beckham as a hard worker, a good teammate, and someone dedicated to winning.

Will the Colts add Beckham? Only time will tell. However, the Colts' wide receiver group would look much more formidable with OBJ in the fold.

Should the Colts sign Odell Beckham Jr.? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver John Hurst (8) practices receiving during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Make Roster Moves, Place Two On Injured Reserve

By Jake Arthur4 hours ago
Reggie Wayne Indianapolis Colts Wide Receivers Coach
News

Reggie Wayne Reveals Key to WR Alec Pierce's Success

By HH Staff6 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs across the field during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce Raises Stock in Training Camp Week 1

By Jake Arthur8 hours ago
Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Gus Glossary: Breaking Down the Roles at Edge Rusher--Pass Rush

By Zach Hicks21 hours ago
Jim Irsay and Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts
News

Indianapolis Colts Worth 'Only' $3.25 Billion

By HH StaffAug 1, 2022 9:04 AM EDT
USATSI_18535284
News

Colts Appear Ready to Use Nyheim Hines More as a Wide Receiver in 2022

By Zach HicksJul 31, 2022 1:15 PM EDT
Parris Campbell Breakout Candidate Indianapolis Colts
News

Why Parris Campbell Breaks Out in 2022

By HH StaffJul 31, 2022 9:02 AM EDT
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) runs during a drill during minicamp at the Colts practice facility.
News

Colts' Nick Cross Already Feeling Comfortable in Team's Defense

By Jake ArthurJul 29, 2022 4:53 PM EDT