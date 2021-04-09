Pascal, Safety Duo Lead Colts in Performance-Based Pay Raises

In what turned out to be a great year for the Colts as a team, 10 players earned considerable performance-based pay raises thanks to their play in 2020.

Zach Pascal and at least nine other Indianapolis Colts received performance-based pay raises following the 2020 season, according to Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star.

Nearly every Colt earned some sort of performance-based pay raise, which is a formula that compares playing time to salary, which often results in a bonus for the player.

Of those that earned a pay raise thanks to their play in 2020, these 10 earned the most, according to Ayello:

Zach Pascal, $530,606

Julian Blackmon, $472,038

Khari Willis, $457,650

Bobby Okereke, $386,289

Braden Smith, $327,207

Mo Alie-Cox, $324,293

Darius Leonard, $281,596

Zaire Franklin, $260,240

Tavon Wilson, $256,692

Anthony Walker, $242,731

Pascal earned a 71% bonus on his $750,000 salary, according to Ayello, coming off of a year in which he came through to lead the Colts in receiving yards (607) and targets (72) in 2020 playing with Phillip Rivers.

Thanks to his terrific play in 2020, Pascal also earned a second-round tender in the off-season from the Colts, putting him in line to make $3.384 million in 2021.

Along with Pascal, rookie Julian Blackmon earned a huge performance-based pay raise, receiving just over $472,000 after recording 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games.

It's nice to see depth guys like Mo-Alie Cox and Zaire Franklin earn pay raises.

Tavon Wilson and Anthony Walker Jr. also received nice bonuses on the way out of town.

