PFF Lists Colts' Roster As Top 12 Ahead of NFL Draft

With five days until the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus takes a unique look at each of the league's 32 rosters, ranking them best to worst based on a two-year PFF WAR of players on the roster.

The Indianapolis Colts have a pretty strong roster on paper ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

After addressing QB with the trade for Carson Wentz, and trying to add some depth to left tackle with the signings of Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport after the retirement of Anthony Castonzo, the Colts seem to be in better shape now than they were in early February.

Though Chris Ballard and the Colts have not found that promising pass rusher they went into free agency looking for, there's still a great opportunity to add a terrific pass rusher at some point in the draft.

Ahead of the draft, with few true holes on the roster, Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash sees the Colts' roster as top 12 in the league.

The list was heavily influenced by the two-year PFF WAR (wins above replacement) of the players who are currently on each roster, but it also had some subjective projection involved for those younger, emerging talents.

Treash has the Colts coming in at No. 12 in the NFL ahead of the NFL Draft.

Indianapolis is set to have another strong defense after the unit ranked 11th in EPA per play allowed and sixth in coverage grade in 2020. But the Colts' success, or lack thereof, will rest on the shoulders of Carson Wentz and the receiving unit. It’s no secret that Wentz looked broken in 2020 with a 60.0 passing grade and league-leading 24 turnover-worthy plays. As for the receiving unit, head coach Frank Reich will be counting on Parris Campbell to stay healthy and Michael Pittman Jr. to step up in his sophomore campaign. Campbell can be a slot weapon, but he has played in nine games over two years. Pittman posted a 62.3 receiving grade as a rookie. The Colts ranked inside the top 10 in 2020 WAR outside of the quarterback position but will need many players to step up to hold that spot.

Treash is correct in his stance that the Colts' success or failure will come down to Wentz. Should Wentz find his game again, the Colts are in great shape and should compete for a division title and a deep run in the playoffs.

He'll play behind a terrific line, has an elite run game to lean on, and has some solid weapons at receiver and tight end.

If not, the Colts could be in trouble without a true game-breaking receiver on the roster at the moment, and a defense that might struggle to get after the opposing quarterback in 2021.

With the league's 29th-best draft capital, the Colts will likely trade down to recoup some capital to improve the roster in the middle rounds.

Outside of Indianapolis, AFC South division counterparts Tennessee, Jacksonville and Houston were scattered throughout the list.

The Titans came in at No. 22, while the Jaguars came in at No. 30 and the Texans came in at No. 31.

