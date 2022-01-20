Skip to main content
Player(s)
Darius Leonard
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts

Pro Football Focus Labels Colts' Star Linebacker As Best Run Defender In Football

The awards keep coming for Darius Leonard, who was named the best run defender in football by Pro Football Focus. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Once again, Indianapolis Colts' star linebacker Darius Leonard was one of the best in the business defensively. 

Aside from his incredible turnover production in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus's scheme that led to his third first team All-Pro honor, Leonard also earned a top-flight distinction from Pro Football Focus after a dominant 2021 season: the league's best run defender. 

Leonard, who finished with a 90.0 run defense grade from PFF in a year in which he finished with 122 tackles (37 run stops, per PFF), easily outpaced the rest of the league in PFF's metrics to earn the top honor in PFF's 2021 season awards article. 

Darius Leonard was a turnover machine this season. He has perfected the art of the “Peanut Punch” tackle, forcing fumbles without risking the play if his attempt to jar the ball loose isn’t successful. Leonard had four forced fumbles in the run game, twice as many as any other linebacker, and his average depth of tackle was just 2.87 yards down field. 

Run defense goes beyond just those statistical plays, however, and is about how you deal with blocks and whether you can negatively impact the blocking scheme or the path of the running back, spilling him toward other defenders who can make the play even if you can’t. Leonard understands offensive tendencies and keys as well as any defender — he was consistently pointing out plays and reading things before they happened, alerting teammates to what was coming and blowing up the play to let them clean up behind him. He was the best run defender in football in 2021.

Since entering the league in 2018, Leonard has been the elite of the elite against the run, reading his keys quickly and being able to fire downhill, avoid blocks and make plays all over the field sideline to sideline. 

Read More

Though he's been one of the top run defenders in the league throughout his career, this is the first time Leonard has graded above a 79.0 against the run in PFF's metrics. Ironically, his rookie season he stat at a 75.4 grade, then improved to 78.8 in 2019, but dropped to a 68.8 this season before climbing all the way up to his sparkling 90.0 overall grade against the run. 

Without Leonard, who knows where the Colts' defense would be, especially against the run. A turnover machine and the emotional leader of the defense, Leonard is more than deserving of the award bestowed on him by PFF after a monster fourth season in the NFL. 

Have thoughts on Darius Leonard being named the league's best run defender by Pro Football Focus? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Pro Football Focus Labels Colts' Star Linebacker As Best Run Defender In Football

1 minute ago
Jun 13, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard watches minicamp practice at the Indianapolis Colts, Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Draft Expert Projects Colts Landing QB Of The Future In 2-Round Mock Draft

24 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during a timeout in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals 2022 Colts Offseason Predictions

3 hours ago
USATSI_17242265
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Luiji Vilain, EDGE, Wake Forest

14 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Wentzday: The Good from Colts QB Carson Wentz in 2021

16 hours ago
USATSI_13162989
GM Report

Colts' Options to Replace Matt Eberflus (If He Gets a Head Coaching Job)

Jan 18, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) moves in against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Kwity Paye Named To Pro Football Focus's All-Rookie Team

Jan 18, 2022
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kwity Payne (Michigan) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the number 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

Colts Projected to Receive Pair of Compensatory Draft Picks

Jan 17, 2022