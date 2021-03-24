Horseshoe Huddle
PFF Reveals 'Perfect Draft Fits' For Colts

In a hectic free agency period in the NFL, there are few teams that did not spend big on the market. The Colts are one of the teams, which led to PFF tabbing two players as "perfect fits" in the 2021 NFL Draft
Author:
Publish date:

It should be no surprise the General Manager Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts have been quiet in free agency. Historically, that's what the Colts have done under Ballard: avoid big contract in free agency, build through the draft and retain their own.

Despite being quiet, the Colts still have a number of holes to plug on the roster ahead of the start of the 2021 season. To do that (at this point), Ballard will have to turn to the 2021 NFL Draft in late April and nail his first two picks.

Pro Football Focus analyst Zach Tantillo identified two perfect fits for the Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft in a Wednesday morning article.

According to Tantillo, Miami (Fl.) pass rusher Gregory Rousseau and Notre Dame left tackle Liam Eichenberg are two "perfect" fits for the Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's what Tantillo had to say:

"With left tackle Anthony Castonzo‘s retirement, the Colts must now turn to the draft to fill the hole left on one of the league’s most imposing offensive lines. The perfect fit lies with Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg to play alongside another Fighting Irish alumnus in All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

"Eichenberg provides one of the highest floors in a very deep offensive line class and might just be a second-round gem for the Colts if they can land him. He has not allowed a single sack on 902 pass-blocking snaps in the past two seasons.

"Adding to his ability to protect Carson Wentz’s blindside from Day 1, he has also progressed as a run-blocker during his time at Notre Dame. In 2020, Eichenberg was one of eight Power 5 tackles to record a 90.0-plus run-blocking grade.

"On the other side of the ball, the Colts have one of the better defenses in football and will be looking to beef up their defensive line alongside DeForest Buckner. In steps Gregory Rousseau, an absolute athletic specimen at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds.

"The last we saw from Rousseau was in 2019 when he led the ACC in sacks (15). Rousseau saw a ton of success bouncing inside and engaging the smaller guard with his size and reach.

"He is still unproven on the edge with a limited move set against tackles, but with veterans like Justin Houston and Buckner to help mentor him early in his career, Rousseau can terrorize AFC South quarterbacks for years to come."

Rousseau has been tied to the Colts throughout the draft process and makes a ton of sense at No. 21 overall, considering his size, length and overall athleticism. Eichenberg is a new name that some draftniks are linking to the Colts, and quite honestly it makes so much sense.

He's a plug and play starter that could be had at 55 overall, and could form a formidable left side of the line with former Fighting Irish teammate Quenton Nelson.

Should the Colts somehow manage to come away with Roussea and Eichenberg in the first two rounds, Ballard deserves a parade.

Left tackle Liam Eichenberg could be Notre Dame's highest selection in the 2021 NFL draft.
