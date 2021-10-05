October 5, 2021
PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Dolphins

Brandon and Andrew breakdown the Colts’ first victory of the season, including the emergence of the running game, Carson Wentz bouncing back from a rough outing, the defense turning things around, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts finally captured their first win of the 2021 season as they beat the Miami Dolphins by a score of 27-17.

After a players-only meeting last week, the Colts stepped it up a notch and turned in their most complete game of the young season. The win brings Indy’s record to 1-3, only one game back from the AFC South leading Tennessee Titans.

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast go over what transpired at Hard Rock Stadium in the first “Don’t Wash the Jersey” episode of 2021. The guys go over how “Run the Damn Ball” is back for the Colts, Carson Wentz’s rebound performance, the defense playing their best game of the season, and much more.

After covering all of the Colts news, Brandon and Andrew turn their attention to the rest of the league. They recap all of the action from the Week Four slate of games and give you all of the latest news from around the NFL.

The episode ends with the Colts Player of the Game as the guys give their picks for the best player to don the Horseshoe on Sunday.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) attempt to block the pass during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium.
