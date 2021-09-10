September 10, 2021
PODCAST: The Educated Fan Previews Colts’ Week 1 Matchup vs. Seahawks

Brandon and Andrew get you ready for the Colts’ season opener against the Seahawks, give their picks for the Week 1 slate of games, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
The NFL regular season is upon us and the Indianapolis Colts are looking to start “1-0.”

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of The Educated Fan previewed the Colts’ Week 1 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks at a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium.

The guys went into detail on the entire matchup and gave their opinions on a variety of topics. What can we expect in Carson Wentz’s first game as a Colt? Who will step up in T.Y. Hilton's absence? How will the defense contain Russell Wilson? And who is the X-factor that will help push the Colts to victory? They covered it all.

Andrew and Brandon also go through the Week 1 slate of NFL games and gave their picks on who they thought would come out victorious in each matchup. Follow along throughout the year to see who wins the Pick’em Challenge.

Finally, the episode ends by going over all of the news around the NFL and the bets that Brandon likes this weekend in the segment “Bad Beats with Brandon.”

Stay tuned to The Educated Fan all season long as the guys will preview and recap each game throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured all year long to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Episode Link: https://youtu.be/K0Vl59ZQcWI

Aug 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) bumps fists with fans after signing autographs during pregame warmups against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field.
