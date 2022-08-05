The Indianapolis Colts have been in Westfield, Ind. for training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus for two weeks now and have six practices under their belt.

We've learned some things about this team with new players like Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, and Stephon Gilmore in tow. However, with such a well-balanced roster, we've also seen some clarity on the depth chart.

Here is my next guess at the Colts' 53-man roster with what we know now.

QUARTERBACK

Matt Ryan, Nick Foles

The only question people may have about this group is whether the Colts keep three quarterbacks after Sam Ehlinger was last year's backup. However, with a durable veteran like Ryan as the starter and a solid backup in Foles, there is no need to take up an extra roster spot with a third quarterback.

RUNNING BACK

Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay, Deon Jackson

Jackson is a talented special teams player, which is what keeps him on the roster here. However, Lindsay is the better runner, which gives him a role as the primary early-down backup after Taylor and Hines.

WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, Keke Coutee

The top four receivers are all but set, but the real question comes down to if the Colts keep five or six receivers, and who wins between Coutee, Dezmon Patmon, and Mike Strachan. Strachan is the most physically gifted of the bunch with the most potential but has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list during camp with a knee injury. This is Year 3 for Patmon but he's yet to make a big impact in practice this summer. Coutee, on the other hand, is doing well in his first full camp with the team. He's been a reliable pass catcher in team drills and 1-on-1s and has been involved as a kickoff and punt returner.

TIGHT END

Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Andrew Ogletree

It seems safe to say that the Colts will keep four tight ends this year, but the order they are in on the depth chart behind Alie-Cox is anyone's guess. It's Year 2 for Granson, and Woods is a hyped-up rookie, but it's the rookie sixth-round pick Ogletree that's stood out behind Alie-Cox.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Matt Pryor, Braden Smith, Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly

Pryor has done a nice job so far in his debut run as the first-team left tackle. The Colts have long-term plans for Raimann, and Kelly has always been known as a reliable utility lineman.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Jason Spriggs

There's no mystery among the top three, and Fries can supply depth along the interior while Spriggs has experience at tackle and guard.

DEFENSIVE END

Yannick Ngakoue, Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Ben Banogu

It's a talented group to have to cut anybody, but Banogu fits this defense very well, has performed like it, and has been quite involved. Because of that, it knocks Ifeadi Odenigbo off.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, Curtis Brooks, Eric Johnson II

This is another tough group to decide who to cut but I see no indication that rookies Brooks and Johnson aren't in the team's short and long-term plans. Williams has been hurt since the first practice but the Colts seem to really like him. He entered camp as the team's DT3 for a reason. That makes R.J. McIntosh, Byron Cowart, and Caeveon Patton the odd men out. McIntosh and Cowart have done an adequate job this summer but the young guys get the nod.

LINEBACKER

Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Brandon King, Jojo Domann

We know the top four linebackers, but the question is if there's room between King, Domann, Forrest Rhyne, Sterling Weatherford, and James Skalski. Rhyne has had some nice moments and Weatherford has quite a bit of potential, but King is an established special teams ace, and Domann has been a consistent performer throughout camp.

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers, Marvell Tell III, Tony Brown

This is another position where the top four seem safe, but do the Colts keep five or six corners, and if so, who makes it? Brown can provide depth on the boundary and in the slot and is a quality special teamer. Tell also appears to be picking up where he left off a few years ago in his development. He was also a gloved-fit for new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme when he was drafted, and now he's finally in the system.

SAFETY

Julian Blackmon, Rodney McLeod, Nick Cross, Armani Watts

This seems like an easy top four. Plus, the Colts get a free, extra spot on the practice squad to stash international pickup Marcel Dabo.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Rodrigo Blankenship (K), Rigoberto Sanchez (P), Luke Rhodes (LS)

Blankenship or Jake Verity at kicker? We've only seen them attempt five kicks each, so that's not enough of a sample size to say Blankenship doesn't retain the job.

Would you make any changes to this? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below!

