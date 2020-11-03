SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Pro Football Focus Gives Colts Positive Team Marks In Lopsided Road Win Over Lions

Jake Arthur

The Indianapolis Colts had one of their best performances of the season in a 41-21 road win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

While the Colts (5-2) started slow, as was the case in two previous games, they rebounded and smothered Detroit on both sides of the ball.

A relatively clean bill of health gave the Colts a boost as tight end Mo Alie-Cox and linebacker Darius Leonard both returned to action after missing recent games with injuries, and both earned some of the best marks at their positions across the league in Week 8.

Along with Alie-Cox and Leonard, here are the Colts players who ranked in the top 10 of their position in Week 8.

George Odum

Special teamer No. 2 (91.9), 25 ST snaps (83%)

1 tackle, 1 forced fumble

It was another day all over the field on special teams for Odum, who saw action on kickoff coverage (seven snaps), punt return (five), punt coverage (five), kickoff return (four), and the field goal block (four).

On Odum’s only tackle of the game (a solo), he caused Lions punt returner Jamal Agnew to fumble, although it was recovered by the Lions.

Grover Stewart

Defensive lineman No. 7 (83.9), 21 snaps (34%)

2 tackles

Stewart was credited with just two tackles, but they were impactful as both were considered “stops,” which PFF considers to be a “failure” by the offense. Stewart was also credited with one quarterback hurry.

Stewart’s run-stop percentage of 20% (percentage of stops forced on run snaps) ranked eighth among NFL defensive linemen, and his season number of 12.1% ranks tied for fifth.

Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle

Tight end No. 3 (81.5), 32 snaps (42%) | Tight end No. 9 (69.3), 45 snaps (58%)

Alie-Cox: 3 catches (4 targets), 37 yards (12.3)

Doyle: 2 catches (3 targets), 18 yards (9.0 avg.), 1 TD

Now with all three primary tight ends healthy, the Colts can really do some damage in the passing game. Alie-Cox and Doyle ranked in the top 10 and Trey Burton was just outside at No. 12 (65.2).

All three of Alie-Cox’s catches went for third downs, and his receiving grade of 82.2 was second among all tight ends. He also earned a favorable pass-blocking grade of 74.

Doyle had a touchdown catch for the second consecutive game, which moved him into fourth place in Colts franchise history in touchdowns by a tight end with 20. Both of his catches resulted in a first down or TD.

Darius Leonard

Linebacker No. 4 (80.5), 61 snaps (100%)

9 tackles (2 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 QB hit

“The Maniac” returned in a big way for the Colts after his two-and-a-half-game hiatus due to a groin injury.

He led the Colts in tackles and had both his first sack and forced fumble of the season, which was recovered by the Colts in the third quarter.

The Colts had started each of the last two games out terribly on defense, looking lethargic and having to take drastic measures to save themselves in the second half. With their hype man back on the field, they looked ready to go from the jump.

Braden Smith

Tackle No. 7 (79.8), 77 snaps (100%)

It wasn’t Smith’s best day in pass protection (57.2, 37th), as he allowed four hurries on the quarterback, but he had an excellent day as a run blocker with a grade of 88.7 (third).

The Colts ran the ball eight times behind Smith or to his outside, and they totaled 33 yards (4.1 avg.), three first downs, and one rush of 10-plus yards.

Sunday was graded as Smith’s best game of the season, and far and away his best as a run blocker.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers looks to throw in Sunday's road win at Detroit.
Philip Rivers threw three TD passes for a second consecutive game.Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Philip Rivers

Quarterback No. 6 (78.8), 77 snaps (100%)

23-of-33 passing (69.7%), 262 yards (7.9 YPA), 3 TD, 123.5 passer rating

Rivers had his biggest 2020 performance in the Colts’ previous game before their bye week, but followed it up with another gem. He once again put up a great combination of completion percentage and yards per pass attempt.

Rivers’ adjusted completion percentage (accounts for drops, throw-aways, spiked balls, etc.) of 84.4% was the fourth-best in the NFL, and his deep passer rating of 135.4 was third.

Rigoberto Sanchez

Punter No. 4 (65.8), 17 snaps (57%)

4 punts, 46.0 avg., 3-inside 20, 1 blocked

The Colts got a scare early on when Sanchez’s second punt of the day was blocked, and he was seen in discomfort on the sideline with a trainer. He’d shake it off and come back to have a solid all-around game.

Of his four other punts, three were downed inside Detroit’s 20-yard line. Only one of his punts was returned and it went for just two yards.

Sanchez’s punts made Detroit’s average starting field position the 20.8 yard line, but if you remove a Colts penalty on one, that improves to 18.3.

Looking for a podcast? Check out the Bleav in Colts Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network.

(Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for nearly a decade and is a contributor for the team's official website, Colts.com. He’s on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL, and his email is jakearthur0890@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Lions

After another slow start, the Indianapolis Colts gave their fans more reason to cheer than jeer in Sunday’s 41-21 road win at Detroit.

Phillip B. Wilson

Deja Vu at 5-2, or Are Colts Stronger?

They had the same record after seven games last season, then the Indianapolis Colts faltered by losing seven of nine. As this team approaches a challenging four-game stretch, is it better prepared to make a postseason push than in the previous year?

Phillip B. Wilson

Jordan Wilkins Answers Indianapolis Colts Call Once Again in Road Win Over Lions

Indianapolis Colts third-year reserve running back Jordan Wilkins has his best NFL game in a 41-21 rout of the Detroit Lions.

Jake Arthur

by

PhilB24

Colts Rout Lions, Tie For First

The slow-starting Indianapolis Colts dominated at Detroit as Nyheim Hines punctuated a pair of TD receptions with backflips.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, Week 8: Colts Recharged for Motor City After Bye

There’s nothing like some rest before a road trip. The Colts, coming off a bye, will try to improve to 5-2 against the Detroit Lions.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Deal or No Deal?

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments focuses on if the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, or Tennessee Titans will make a trade before Tuesday’s deadline.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Titanfan

Will Colts' 'Ghost' Show Up For Halloween?

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving game since 2018 and his numbers this season aren’t exactly encouraging for a four-time Pro Bowl player in a contract year.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Chris Berry

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Chris Berry, 67, of Terre Haute, Ind. The Colts fan since the Baltimore days in the late 1970s chats with AllColts’ Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard to Return, But Center Ryan Kelly Iffy for Sunday

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard will play in Sunday’s game at Detroit after missing two starts with a groin injury. But All-Pro center Ryan Kelly’s status is uncertain due to a knee injury.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Picks: Week 8

The slump mercifully ended with a decent week finally. Time to see if the NFL picks can keep trending in a positive direction.

Phillip B. Wilson