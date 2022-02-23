Pro Football Focus Identifies Best-Case Scenario At QB For Colts This Offseason

One year after believing they solidified the quarterback position for years to come, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves searching for an answer once again. Ahead of the start of the offseason, Pro Football Focus identified the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Colts at the position.

Change at quarterback is coming once again for the Indianapolis Colts for what feels like the millionth offseason in a row.

After the Carson Wentz experience flamed out in embarrassing fashion late in the season, the Colts are once again in search of an answer under center, whether that's in free agency, through another blockbuster trade, or through the 2022 NFL Draft.

Whichever avenue General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts decide to go down at the position, one thing is clear at this point in the offseason: Carson Wentz is not long for the job.

Fortunately for the Colts, Pro Football Focus's Anthony Treash laid out the best- and worst-case scenarios at the quarterback position this offseason, painting somewhat of a clearer picture for the Colts moving forward.

Best-case scenario, per PFF: A top quarterback slides to the team in Round 2 and they sign Marcus Mariota.

Worst-case scenario, per PFF: Carson Wentz has no competition and remains QB1.

Oof, that worst-case scenario is tough to read. However, here's what Treash had to say about the Colts' offseason at the position.

The bad thing here is that Indianapolis’ worst-case scenario isn’t far off from their best-case scenario. Carson Wentz couldn't bring the Colts to the postseason in 2021, causing the team to go back to the drawing board. Indianapolis desperately wants to find a franchise quarterback, but as we know, those are hard to come by. Wentz earned a lowly 67.9 passing grade in 2021 and got there in a highly volatile fashion. Some reports suggest the team could even release Wentz this offseason. In this plan, the Colts are hoping a quarterback falls to them in Round 2 due to their first-rounder belonging to Philadelphia. There are no clear better options in free agency, and the trade market is looking bleak. It’s possible that Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder or North Carolina's Sam Howell slides to the Colts in the second round, but that's a dangerous waiting game. And even then, it’s obviously no guarantee that a rookie would pan out. Ideally, one of those signal-callers falls and the Colts sign Marcus Mariota in free agency.

Marcus Mariota is certainly an intriguing name, especially considering the mobility he would bring to the position, adding a true running threat to the position, giving head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady a new element to work with offensively.

However, Mariota has never proven to be able to stay healthy for an entire season and has had some struggles overall as a passer, so he shouldn't be considered much of an upgrade.

Rookies like North Carolina's Sam Howell, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, and Nevada's Carson Strong could all be in play at No. 47 overall, or the Colts could trade up into the top of the second round on Day 2 to take a crack at a rookie that's still on the board.

No matter what they do though, they can't go into the 2022 season with Wentz as the defacto starting quarterback, especially with how the 2021 season ended.

