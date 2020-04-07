Quenton Nelson Issues Pancake Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — “Big Q” literally loves his pancakes.

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who has lived up to his nasty reputation for NFL pancake blocks, announced Tuesday on Twitter an in-home kitchen challenge for making pancakes.

As a self-proclaimed Bud Light athlete, Nelson is shown doing his thing in the kitchen to create the favorite breakfast food. For amusing openers, Nelson rubs some pancake batter on his hands and smacks it into the air, just like NBA star LeBron James does with talcum power before each game.

“You just want to flip the pancake nice and easy,” Nelson said with a straight face.

Nelson reminds entrants to tweet with the hashtags #InHouseChallenge and @BudLight when submitting an entry.

“I want to see if your pancakes can compete with this greatness,” Nelson said at the end, before taking a big bite of his creation.